Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Application Correction 2023 window opens, get direct link to edit here

Karnataka NEE PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started application correction facilities for Karnataka PGNEET from today. Candidates can make changes in their application form online by logging on to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The last date to make corrections in the Karnataka PGNEET application form is August 1 by 11:59 pm.

The official notice states, “Editing of application will be enabled from 11 am on 31-07-2023 to 11:59 pm on 1-08-2023 to the candidates who have registered, applied and paid the fees for PGNEET-2023 for admissions to PG medical and dental courses.”

How to make corrections in KEA NEET PG application form 2023?

Candidates seeking admission to MD, MS courses in state medical and dental colleges can make corrections in the application form online till tomorrow. Check steps below to know how to edit Karnataka NEET PG application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PGET 2023 (MEDICAL/DENTAL/DNB) candidates on-line application link

Step 3: Enter login ID, password, and captcha code

Step 4: Karnataka NEET PG application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Now, edit the form (if required) and save all the changes before submission

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further use

KEA Karnataka NEET PG Application Fees 2023

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs. 1000 whereas Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates will have to pay Rs. 500 for counselling registration. Check the table below:

Categories Fees General category Rs. 1000 Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Rs. 500 Non-Karnataka candidates Rs.3000 NRI, OCI, PIO, and foreign nationals Rs.6000

Who can make changes in the Karnataka NEET PG application form 2023?

Only those candidates who registered and paid the fees for admissions to postgraduate medical and dental courses in the state can edit the application form. Also, KEA added that such candidates can modify their details online as per their eligibility. Also, those who have not paid the fees for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 can do so and edit their application form.

What after the Karnataka PGNEET application correction 2023 window closes?

Once the edit window is closed, KEA will release the PG seat matrix and fee structure for all courses. Candidates will then have to fill options for colleges and courses. Based on the choice of candidates and availability of seats, KEA will prepare the mock seat allotment results. They will be allowed to change their options. After this, round 1 Karnataka NEET PG seat allotment results will be declared on the official website.

Also Read: Telangana NEET PG 2023 Merit List Out on knruhs.telangana.gov.in, Get PDF Here