Telangana NEET PG 2023 Merit List Out on knruhs.telangana.gov.in, Get PDF Here

Telangana NEET PG 2023 Merit List: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the NEET PG merit list today: July 31, 2023. The authorities have released the provisional merit list after the verification of uploaded certificates. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can download the merit list available in PDF form.

The Telangana NEET PG 2023 merit list comprises various important information such as state merit, NEET Roll No, NEET rank, score, name, gender, category, and local, among others. The provisional list has been released for candidates seeking admission to PG medical (MD/MS and Diploma) courses under the competent authority quota.

Telangana NEET Merit List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the list is given below:

Telangana NEET PG 2023 Merit List PDF Click Here

How to Check Telangana NEET PG 2023 Merit List?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access it:

Step 1: Visit the official website: knruhs.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provisional merit list floating link available

Step 3: The NEET PG merit list 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

Telangana NEET PG 2023 Merit List: Whom to contact in case of grievances?

Any Grievances with regard to the merit list/ Category can be brought to the notice immediately to the mail ID: knrpgadmission2023@gmail.com. The documents in support of grievances shall be mailed along with grievances on or before 04:00 PM on August 2, 2023.

Also Read: Gujarat NEET PG Merit List 2023 Released; Get Category-Wise PDF File Here