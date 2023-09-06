  1. Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 second round post seat allotment dates released, Check rank-wise schedule here

Karnataka NEET Counselling Dates 2023: KEA has announced the second round dates for post seat allotment of Karnataka NEET UG today. Candidates can pay rank-wise fees for allotted KEA Karnataka UGNEET seats from September 7 to 11, 2023. Check dates here

Updated: Sep 6, 2023 18:14 IST
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second round UGNEET dates for payment of fees, submission of original documents, downloading of admission letter and reporting to the allotted institutes. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG post seat allotment schedule for round 2 online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. 

As per the official schedule, the fee payment can be done till September 11, 2023. While going for reporting, candidates are required to carry the allotment letter along with other relevant documents. The Karnataka NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result was announced on September 6, 2023. 

Karnataka UGNEET 2023 Post Seat Allotment Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know the admission and other important dates: 

Events

Dates

Seat acceptance fee

September 7, 2023

Last date for payment of fees 

September 11, 2023

Submission of original documents

September 7 to 11, 2023 

Download of admission letter

September 7 to 11, 2023

Last date of reporting to allotted colleges

September 12, 2023

Karnataka NEET UG Rank-Wise 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know the rank-wise dates for submission of original documents: 

Date

Session - 1 (10:30 AM to 12 PM)

Session -2 (1 to 3 PM)

Session - 1 (3 PM onwards)

September 7, 2023

1 to 30000

30001 to 60000

60001 to 80000

September 8, 2023

80001 to 110000

110001 to 130000

130001 to 150000

September 9, 2023

150001 to 225000

225001 to 320000

320001 to 350000

September 10, 2023

350001 to 550000

550001 to 800000

800001 to last rank

Karnataka NEET UG Document Verification: List of Documents required for UGNEET counselling 

Check below the list of documents required for NEET UG counselling: 

  • NEET UG Scorecard 
  • NEET UG Admit Card
  • Karnataka NEET application form print out
  • SSLC or Class 10 scorecard
  • Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard
  • Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)
  • Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable
  • Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable
  • Caste or income certificate, if applicable 

Also Read: KCET 2nd Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Download UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in
