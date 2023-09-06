Karnataka NEET UG 2023 second round post seat allotment dates released, Check rank-wise schedule here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second round UGNEET dates for payment of fees, submission of original documents, downloading of admission letter and reporting to the allotted institutes. Candidates can check the Karnataka NEET UG post seat allotment schedule for round 2 online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, the fee payment can be done till September 11, 2023. While going for reporting, candidates are required to carry the allotment letter along with other relevant documents. The Karnataka NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result was announced on September 6, 2023.

Karnataka UGNEET 2023 Post Seat Allotment Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the admission and other important dates:

Events Dates Seat acceptance fee September 7, 2023 Last date for payment of fees September 11, 2023 Submission of original documents September 7 to 11, 2023 Download of admission letter September 7 to 11, 2023 Last date of reporting to allotted colleges September 12, 2023

Karnataka NEET UG Rank-Wise 2023 Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the rank-wise dates for submission of original documents:

Date Session - 1 (10:30 AM to 12 PM) Session -2 (1 to 3 PM) Session - 1 (3 PM onwards) September 7, 2023 1 to 30000 30001 to 60000 60001 to 80000 September 8, 2023 80001 to 110000 110001 to 130000 130001 to 150000 September 9, 2023 150001 to 225000 225001 to 320000 320001 to 350000 September 10, 2023 350001 to 550000 550001 to 800000 800001 to last rank

Karnataka NEET UG Document Verification: List of Documents required for UGNEET counselling

Check below the list of documents required for NEET UG counselling:

NEET UG Scorecard

NEET UG Admit Card

Karnataka NEET application form print out

SSLC or Class 10 scorecard

Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard

Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)

Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable

Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable

Caste or income certificate, if applicable

