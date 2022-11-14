    Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Option Entry Link Active at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Option Entry link is now active on the official website. Candidates can complete the option entry process through the link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 14, 2022 09:15 IST
    Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2
    Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2

    Karnataka PG NEET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has opened the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Option Entry Link. those candidates who are eligible to appear for the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority to complete the Round 2 Option Entry process.

    According to the notification provided, candidates can re-arrange their options once the original documents have been submitted. The last date to make necessary changes to the options is November 15, 2022. 

    Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Option Entry Link - Click Here

    How to complete the Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Option Entry Process

    The link for completing the Karnataka PG NEET 2022 option Entry process is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates eligible for round 2 of Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Counselling can follow the steps given here to complete the option entry process. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

    Step 2: Click on the Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Option Entry link

    Step 3: Enter the PGET login credentials in the link given

    Step 4: Enter the options as per preference 

    Step 5: Save the options selected and click on the final submission

    Karnataka PG NEET 2022 Round 2 Schedule - Click Here

    According to the Karnataka PGET 2022 schedule, the Round 2 Allotment List will be published on November 16, 2022. Those who are allotted seats as per their preference can visit the allotted colleges and complete the admissions by November 19, 2022. 

