Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Download OMR Sheet, Raise Objections at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 (OUT): Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer key of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) in online mode. Candidates can check the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022 at kear.kar.nic.in. They will have to login with CET number and date of birth to download the Karnataka PGCET answer key.

The answer key of the KEA Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam can be downloaded for all programmes by using the same link. Along with this, KEA has also provided the facility to raise objections in the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key 2022 till December 4. Based on the objections, the KEA will release the result as well as the final answer key.

Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Window To Challenge Provisional Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022?

The provisional answer key of the KEA Karnataka PGCET exam can be downloaded for all programmes in online mode only. They can go through the steps to know how to download Karnataka PGCET 2022 answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link - PGCET-2022 MBA/MCA/M.Tech Key Answers cum Objection link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter CET number and password.

5th Step - Now, download the Karnataka PGCET answer key.

How To Raise Objections in Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022?

After downloading the KEA Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) provisional answer key 2022, candidates must go through it. In case, they find any errors in the provisional Karnataka PGCET answer key, they can send objection on any key along with proper supporting documents. The last date to challenge the answer key is December 4, 2022. Also, only valid objections will be entertained. Based on that, the final answer key and Karnataka PGCET answer key will be released.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for 2nd Extended Round Released, Check UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in