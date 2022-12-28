    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Document Verification Schedule Here

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 (Tomorrow): KEA will announce the Karnataka PGCET result tomorrow in online mode. Candidates can download the KEA Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. Check rank-wise document verification dates here 

    Updated: Dec 28, 2022 11:28 IST
    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022
    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022

    Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the notification released, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result tomorrow - December 29 in online mode. As per the notice, Karnataka PGCET result 2022 will be available after 4 PM. Candidates can check their Karnataka PGCET result 2022 for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022.  

    Along with the result date, the authorities have also announced the rank-wise Karnataka PGCET document verification dates. Candidates qualifying for Karnataka PGCET will have to appear for document verification based on their ranks. On January 2, 2023 GATE qualified candidates will have to go for Karnataka PGCET document verification between 2 to 4 PM. 

    Karnataka PGCET Result Date 2022

    Events 

    Dates 

    Karnataka PGCET Result

    December 29, 2022 after 4 PM

    Verification of documents

    January 2, 2023

    Karnataka PGCET Rank-Wise Document Verification Dates 2022 

    Dates 

    Forenoon Session 1

    Forenoon Session 2

    Afternoon Session 1

    Afternoon Session 2

    January 3, 2023

    1 to 200

    201 to 400

    401 to 800

    801 to 1000

    January 4, 2023

    1001 to 1300

    1301 to 1600

    1601 to 1800

    1801 to 2000

    January 5, 2023

    2001 to 2600

    2601 to 3200

    3201 to 3600

    3601 to 4000

    January 6, 2023

    4001 to 4800

    4801 to 5600

    5601 to 6300

    6300 to 7000

    January 7, 2023

    7001 to 7800

    7801 to 8600

    8601 to 9300

    9301 to 10000

    January 9, 2023

    10001 to 11500

    11501 to 13000

    13001 to 14200

    14201 to 15000

    January 10, 2023

    15001 to 16500

    16501 to 18000

    18001 to 19200

    19201 to 2000

    Check Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification 2022 PDF Here 

    How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2022? 

    As per updates, it is expected that the result of Karnataka PGCET will be declared on December 29, 2022. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2022 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result. 
    • 3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.
    • 5th Step - The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.
    • 6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well. 

    What After the Announcement of Karnataka PGCET Result 2022? 

    The KEA Karnataka PGCET result will include the ranks and marks secured by the candidates in the entrance test. Also, a separate merit list will be released for the candidates who appeared for Karnataka PGCET 2022 and GATE 2022 respectively. Further, all the selected candidates have to appear for Karnataka PGCET document verification. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: PIL in Bombay HC seeks to Postpone January Exam, Revise Eligibility Criteria

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification