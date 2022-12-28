Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 To Be Announced Tomorrow, Check Document Verification Schedule Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 (Tomorrow): As per the notification released, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 result tomorrow - December 29 in online mode. As per the notice, Karnataka PGCET result 2022 will be available after 4 PM. Candidates can check their Karnataka PGCET result 2022 for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to download the Karnataka PGCET result 2022.

Along with the result date, the authorities have also announced the rank-wise Karnataka PGCET document verification dates. Candidates qualifying for Karnataka PGCET will have to appear for document verification based on their ranks. On January 2, 2023 GATE qualified candidates will have to go for Karnataka PGCET document verification between 2 to 4 PM.

Karnataka PGCET Result Date 2022

Events Dates Karnataka PGCET Result December 29, 2022 after 4 PM Verification of documents January 2, 2023

Karnataka PGCET Rank-Wise Document Verification Dates 2022

Dates Forenoon Session 1 Forenoon Session 2 Afternoon Session 1 Afternoon Session 2 January 3, 2023 1 to 200 201 to 400 401 to 800 801 to 1000 January 4, 2023 1001 to 1300 1301 to 1600 1601 to 1800 1801 to 2000 January 5, 2023 2001 to 2600 2601 to 3200 3201 to 3600 3601 to 4000 January 6, 2023 4001 to 4800 4801 to 5600 5601 to 6300 6300 to 7000 January 7, 2023 7001 to 7800 7801 to 8600 8601 to 9300 9301 to 10000 January 9, 2023 10001 to 11500 11501 to 13000 13001 to 14200 14201 to 15000 January 10, 2023 15001 to 16500 16501 to 18000 18001 to 19200 19201 to 2000

Check Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification 2022 PDF Here

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

As per updates, it is expected that the result of Karnataka PGCET will be declared on December 29, 2022. Till then, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the Karnataka PGCET scorecard 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and click on - Karnataka PGCET 2022 result.

3rd Step - A new login page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the asked credentials and submit the same.

5th Step - The Karnataka PGCET result will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and take a printout as well.

What After the Announcement of Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

The KEA Karnataka PGCET result will include the ranks and marks secured by the candidates in the entrance test. Also, a separate merit list will be released for the candidates who appeared for Karnataka PGCET 2022 and GATE 2022 respectively. Further, all the selected candidates have to appear for Karnataka PGCET document verification.

