JEE Main 2023: PIL in Bombay HC seeks to Postpone January Exam, Revise Eligibility Criteria

JEE Main 2023: A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court for the postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 January session. As per media reports, class 12 pre-board exams of several boards are scheduled next month therefore, the plea has been filed to seek the postponement of JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam, which is scheduled to be held in January. The plea also seeks the revision of the eligibility criteria for students.

The petitioner claimed that usually the JEE Mains are declared three-four months before the schedule and enough time is given to students to prepare for the same, however, the same was not the case with the recently announced exam schedule.

The petition was filed by activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai. Several students flooded Twitter with requests to postpone JEE Mains 2023 and to remove 75% criterion for droppers. Earlier, NTA announced the JEE Main exam dates 2023 on December 15. Soon after the announcement of exam dates, students started demanding JEE Main 2023 postponement stating a shortage of time for preparation.

JEE Main 2023 Postponement Petition

As per the petition - "Most of the State boards have scheduled their Pre-board and board examinations in the month of January 2023. Therefore, students will find it difficult to appear in the Mains examination. Therefore, the Mains examination planned in January 2023 is non-beneficial to them because they won't appear for the exam." The petition asks for the postponement of the first session of the JEE Main 2023 exam from January to April. At present, the JEE Main 2023 exams are also clashing with the CBSE Practical exams 2023.

PIL in Bombay HC To Postpone JEE Main, Relaxation in Eligibility Criteria

A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking the rescheduling of JEE Mains 2023 scheduled in January to a convenient date in April 2023, stating that the January exams to be held between January 24 to 31 are clashing with pre-board and practical examinations. The plea said that the notification for the JEE Mains exam was issued on short notice and the same would cause difficulties to students.

The plea also sought relaxation of the criterion of scoring 75% marks in Class 12th (Higher Secondary Examination) exams to be eligible to appear for JEE Mains, reasoning that many of the students who passed Class 12th in the academic years 2020-21 and 2021-2022 are going to apply for the present JEE Mains, and they were assessed in their board exams based on their performance of previous exams as their board exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the marks scored by them are not a true reflection of their actual ability.

