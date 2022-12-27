CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023 Dates Announced at cbse.gov.in, Exam From Jan 2

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE practical exam dates for class 10, 12 board exams 2023 today - December 27. Students can check the CBSE practical exam datesheet 2023 for classes 10, 12 at the official website - cbse.gov.in. Also, a table has been provided below for the students. The board has also released the guidelines for conducting the exams as well as standard protocols that need to be followed during the practical exams.

As per the schedule released, the CBSE class 10, 12 practical exams will be held between January 2 to February 14, 2023. In an official notice, the board informed that the schools will have to start uploading marks or internal grades of CBSE practical exams, projects, and internal assessments from January 2, 2023. The last date to upload marks of students will be February 14 only.

CBSE Practical Exams 2023 for Classes 10, 12

Events Dates Commencement of practical examination, project, internal assessment January 2, 2023 Last date for completion of practical examination, project, internal assessment February 14, 2023 Commencement of uploading of marks, internal grades January 2, 2023 Last date for uploading of marks, internal grades February 14, 2023

CBSE class 10, 12 Practical Exam Date 2023 PDF

Conduction of CBSE Practical Exams 2023

The schools has been advised to ensure that the syllabus for the CBSE practical exam is completed. Also, the necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners are done well in time. CBSE Class 12 practical exam 2023 will be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board.

As per the officials - “The schools should ensure that all parents and students are informed about the date sheet, the list of candidates shall be checked thoroughly and cross-checked with from the online system. Sufficient number of practical answer books have been received by the school before the actual date of examination. In case there is any issue, the schools must contact the regional office.”

CBSE Classes 10, 12 Practical Exam 2023 Guidelines PDF

CBSE Practical Exams 2023 for Absent Students

As per the notice released, the board has stated that if a student is absent in the practical examination for session 2022-23, the student will be marked absent in the online system and if a student is absent on the day of the exam, due to any reason and their practical examination is to be conducted at a different date, they will be marked as - Re-scheduled instead of absent. The school will be allowed to re-conduct the practical exam of students marked as Re- scheduled during the above schedule only.

