CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 To Release Soon, Check Class 10, 12 Time Table Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023: As per recent media updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam datesheet 2023 anytime soon. Students will be able to download CBSE board date sheet 2023 from the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE board datesheet 2023 will have details of the exam dates, subject names, exam timings and important instructions for students.

As per past trends, the board is likely to release the CBSE timetable for classes 10, 12 by this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023. Going by the previous year's trends, it is expected that the CBSE date sheet will be released 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam. Earlier, the board announced that CBSE practical exam 2023 will be held from January 1.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023

Events Class 10 Class 12 Release of CBSE Date Sheet To be released soon To be released soon CBSE board exam for classes 10, 12 February 15, 2023 February 15, 2023 CBSE practical exam January 1, 2023 January 1, 2023

How To Download CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023?

This year, the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 will be held for a single term. For that, CBSE date sheet 2023 PDF will be released on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download CBSE timetable for classes 10, 12 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the new page, click on CBSE class 10 datehseet or CBSE class 12 datesheet.

3rd Step - A new pdf file will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Download it and save it for future references.

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 Latest Updates

CBSE Portal for CWSN Students: Recently, the board has asked schools to submit the details of the requirements of students belonging to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category to avail of facilities in the upcoming CBSE board exams 2023. The link to update the status of CWSN students is available in the Pariksha Sangam portal. The schools can fill in the details till December 30, 2022.

Students Request Board To Release CBSE datesheet 2023: Those preparing to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board exams have been urging the board officials to release the complete schedule of the exam soon. The practical exams of CBSE students will begin on January 1 2023 and schools have also been asked to complete the pending syllabus until then.

As per the released date by NTA, the first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and the second session in April. If CBSE 12th board exams begin on February 15, it is expected that it will get over ahead of JEE Main session 2 and there will be no clash.

