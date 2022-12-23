    CBSE Exam 2023: Students Urge Board Officials to announce Exam Datesheet

    Students appearing for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 request board officials release the CBSE board exam results. Check the complete details here.

    Updated: Dec 23, 2022 17:06 IST
    CBSE Exam Schedule Soon
    CBSE Exam 2023 Schedule: Although the Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier on announced the dates for the start of the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Examination 2023, the board is yet to give the complete schedule of the theory examination. 

    Students preparing to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams have been urging the board officials to announce the complete schedule of the exam as soon as possible. The practical exams of CBSE students will begin on January 1 2023 and schools have also been asked to complete the pending syllabus until then. The practical exams will be conducted by an external examiner will be appointed by the board while the practical exams for class 10 students will be conducted by an internal examiner.

    The delay in the announcement of the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam datesheet has been a cause of worry for those students who are preparing to appear for the board examination. 

    CBSE Practicals Clash with JEE Main 2023

    The National Testing Agency recently announced the JEE Main 2023 session exam dates. The JEE Main January 2023 Session will be conducted from January 24 to 31, 2023. This is also a cause of concern for the CBSE students who will be attending the practical exams during this time. Although the registration process has commenced for the JEE Main 2023 exams, students have also been requesting the NTA for a postponement of the JEE Main 2023 exams sighting the direct clash with the board practicals.

    Media reports however suggest that the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Schedule will be announced by the officials soon. Students who are preparing to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams have also been reminded to keep visiting the official website to get regular updates on the CBSE 10th and 12th Exams 2023.

    Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Opens Portal for CWSN Students To Avail Facilities in Exam

