KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Option Entry at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the KCET 2022 Option Entry Link for the 2nd Extended round tomorrow - November 29, 2022. Candidates participating in the UGCET 2022 Second Extended Round Counselling can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority to complete the option entry process.

The KCET 2022 Second Extended Round Option Entry process began on November 26, 2022, and will close on November 29, 2022, at 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for the KCET 2022 exams can login using their CET credentials to complete the KCET Second extended round web option entry process. Candidates can also make modifications or add new or delete options within the time period provided. The Allotment results will be declared on November 29, 2022.

KCET 2022 Second Extended Round Option Entry link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KCET 2022 Option Entry process through the direct link available here.

KCET 2022 2nd Extended Round Option Entry Link - Click Here

How to complete KCET 2022 2nd Extended Round Option Entry

KCET 2022 Option Entry link for the 2nd Extended round is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can check the steps provided here to complete the option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 Option Entry Link

Step 3: Enter the CET Number in the link given

Step 4: Complete the Option Entry process by entering the options as per preference

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on the final submission

According to the given schedule, the KCET 2022 Seat allotment for 2nd extended round will be available on the official website by November 29, 2022. Candidates who are allotted seats as per their preference can complete the admission process by November 30, 2022.

