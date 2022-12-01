KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for 2nd Extended Round Released, Check UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 seat allotment result for second extended round in online mode. Candidates can check their KCET seat allotment result 2022 for 2nd extended round in online mode at kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their CET number in the login window to download the KCET seat allotment result 2022.

The qualified candidates in the KCET second extended seat allotment result 2022 will be eligible for admission. The KCET 2022 seat allotment has been done on the basis of choices filled in by the candidates, their performance in the entrance exam, and the availability of seats in the institute.

KCET 2nd Extended Round Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check KCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for 2nd Extended Round?

Candidates will be able to check the result for second extended round in online mode. They will have to use their login credentials to download the UGCET seat allotment result 2022. Go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link for KCET second extended seat allotment 2022.

3rd Step- A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter Karnataka CET number in the login window and submit the same.

5th Step - The Karnataka CET allotment list will appear on the screen.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022

Earlier, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the KCET seat allotment result for round 2 on November 21. The authorities released the allotment result based on the options entered by candidates. The KCET 2022 counselling procedure is being held in online mode. If the candidates do not complete the KCET 2022 counselling process, then they will not be provided admissions. KEA conducts KCET 2022 counselling for admission to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharm and other relevant UG programmes.

