Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KEA Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on July 9; Details Here

Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025 dates OUT: KEA has released the Karnataka DCET 2025 option entry dates on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till July 5, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 4, 2025, 15:28 IST
Karnataka DCET 2025 entry option dates released.
Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 option entry dates. The official website to apply online is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The option entry started from July 3, 2025 from 11 AM till July 5, 2025.

Karnataka DCET 2025 Overview 

The following table carries important details related to the Karnataka DCET 2025 exam. Candidates can find the exam overview here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Academic year 

2025-26

DCET Option Entry Dates 

July 3 - 5, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application number

Password 

Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025 Important Dates

Aspirants can check the following list of important dates related to Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025: 

Event 

Date(s) 

DCET Option Entry Dates 

July 3 - 5, 2025

Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Date 2025

July 7, 2025

Option entry edit window

July 7 - 8, 2025

Round 1 Final seat allotment result date 2025

July 9, 2025

Allotted candidates will need to proceed with the following admission procedures, including seat acceptance, fee payment, and physically reporting to their allotted colleges.

