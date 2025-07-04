KEA Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on July 9; Details Here

Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 option entry dates. The official website to apply online is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The option entry started from July 3, 2025 from 11 AM till July 5, 2025.
Karnataka DCET 2025 Overview
The following table carries important details related to the Karnataka DCET 2025 exam. Candidates can find the exam overview here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
DCET Option Entry Dates
|
July 3 - 5, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application number
Password
Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025 Important Dates
Aspirants can check the following list of important dates related to Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
DCET Option Entry Dates
|
July 3 - 5, 2025
|
Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Date 2025
|
July 7, 2025
|
Option entry edit window
|
July 7 - 8, 2025
|
Round 1 Final seat allotment result date 2025
|
July 9, 2025
Allotted candidates will need to proceed with the following admission procedures, including seat acceptance, fee payment, and physically reporting to their allotted colleges.
