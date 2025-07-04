KEA Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on July 9; Details Here

Karnataka DCET Option Entry 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2025 option entry dates. The official website to apply online is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The option entry started from July 3, 2025 from 11 AM till July 5, 2025.

Karnataka DCET 2025 Overview

The following table carries important details related to the Karnataka DCET 2025 exam. Candidates can find the exam overview here:

Overview Details Exam name Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) Board name Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in Academic year 2025-26 DCET Option Entry Dates July 3 - 5, 2025 Log in credentials Application number Password