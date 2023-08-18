KEA KCET 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling starts at kea.kar.nic.in, check post UGCET seat allotment schedule here

KCET 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UGCET dates for choice filling, payment of fees and submission of documents today. Candidates can check the KCET post seat allotment schedule online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official schedule, the exercising of choices in consultation with parents can be done from today. The last date to fill KCET choices is August 20, 2023.

Earlier, the KCET round 1 seat allotment result 2023 was announced. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round have to fill choices and report to the institution for the admission process. While going for reporting, candidates are required to carry the allotment letter along with other relevant documents.

Karnataka CET Choice Filling Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Today)

KCET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Candidates can download the admission order only by choice 1, after payment and after the deposition of original documents from August 19, 2023. Check below the schedule for detailed information:

Events Dates Exercising choices by the seat allotted to candidates in consultation with parents August 18 to 20, 2023 Payment of fees by choice I and 2 selected candidates August 19 to 22, 2023 Deposition of original documents along with two sets of attested photocopies of all the documents, only for Choice 1 fee paid by candidates August 19 to 22, 2023 Last date for reporting at the allotted college with one set of attested photocopies as per verification slip August 23, 2023 before 5.30 PM

Documents required for KEA KCET 2023 Counselling

All of the qualified candidates will have to verify their documents. The procedure of document verification can be done at the specified centres. The documents required for Karnataka CET counselling are:

UGCET seat allotment letter

KCET application form printout

Proof of application fee payment

KCET admit card

SSLC/10th marksheet

2nd PUC/12th marksheet

Two recent passport size photographs

Study Certificate Countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI

Caste / Caste Income Certificate.

Parent’s study certificate / Hometown certificate / Domicile certificate / Employment certificate / Cumulative Record / Marks Card, etc., for the candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats based on the parent's domicile/study/employment

