KCET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result Declared, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Counselling Round One Result: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka UGCET 2023 counselling round one seat allotment result. The link was activated on the official website on August 17, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the KCET 2023 round one allotment process can visit the official website of KEA to check the allotment result.

To check the Karnataka CET 2023 round one allotment results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the UGCET number in the allotment result link. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to report to the institution for the admission process. When reporting candidates are required to carry the allotment letter along with other relevant documents.

KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result is available on the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the round one allotment result is also available here.

KCET 2023 Round One Allotment Direct link - Click Here

How to Check KCET 2023 Round One Allotment Result

The Karnataka CET 2023 round one allotment result has been released based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling round. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the KCET 2023 round 1 allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2023 round 1 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the UGCET number in the given link

Step 4: The first round allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KCET first allotment result for further reference

Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates who have been allotted seats of their choice can report to the allotted institution to complete the admission process. Those who have been allotted seats need to carry with them the following set of documents along with required photocopies for admission purposes.

KCET allotment letter

KCET scorecard

KCET application

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Proof of date of birth

Two recent passport-size photographs.

Study Certificate Countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI

Any other required documents

According to the counselling schedule, two rounds of counselling will be conducted for admission followed by a second extended round based on the number of seats vacant.

