KEA KCET Second Round Schedule 2023 released at kea.kar.nic.in; check dates here

KCET Counselling 2023: KEA has released the 2nd round counselling dates at the official website. As per the KCET second round schedule, KEA will release UGCET seat matrix on August 30, 2023. Check round 2 dates here

Updated: Aug 29, 2023 17:39 IST
KEA KCET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the second round counselling schedule of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today. As per the dates announced, KCET seat matrix for round 2 counselling will be released on August 30, 2023. Further, applicants can add/edit or modify their KCET round 2 counselling options from August 30 to September 2, 2023. To do that, they need to use their UGCET login credentials and make the necessary changes. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, KEA will release KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023. 

When is KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023? 

This year, the Karnataka Examinations Authority is conducting KCET counselling combined for all the courses. Candidates can check the table below to know the second round schedule of UGCET 2023: 

Events  

Dates  

KCET round 2 seat matrix 

August 30, 2023 

Modify or add choices  

August 30 to September 2, 2023 

UGCET round 2 seat allotment  

September 4, 2023 

Karnataka UGCET Second Round Counselling Schedule 2023 PDF

Check KEA KCET Round 2 Counselling 2023 Important Points

KEA will start the UGCET round 2 option entry facility tomorrow at the official website. Applicants can complete their KCET second-round option entry by September 2, 2023. Check below important points while participation in the counselling round: 

  • Candidates participating in the KCET counselling will be eligible for seat allotment
  • In the first step of Karnataka CET round 2 counselling 2023, candidates have to report to the counselling centre and get the documents verified
  • After document verification, candidates will get the chance to fill out the college and course preferences
  • KEA will exercise the seat allotment process considering the rank of the selected candidates, seat availability, college and course preferences etc.

Documents Required for KEA KCET Counselling 2023

The following documents are required at the time of KCET document verification 2023: 

  • Copy of KCET application form 
  • Copy of KCET admit card 
  • UGCET application fee payment proof 
  • Class 10/SSLC mark sheet and certificate 
  • Class 12/2nd PUC mark sheet and certificate 
  • Recent passport size photograph (two copies) 
  • Income certificate 
  • Rural study certificate 
  • Caste certificate 
  • Kannada medium certificate (Candidates who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10 in Karnataka and also outside the state of Karnataka) 
  • Parent’s study certificate / Parent’s Hometown certificate 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
