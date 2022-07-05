KEAM 2022 Answer Key Released, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2022 Answer Key: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination has released the KEAM 2022 Answer Key on the official website. The Answer Key has been released for the Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2022 held on July 4, 2022. The KEAM 2022 Answer Key has been released in the form of a PDF document containing the Paper 1 and 2 Answers.

As per the official notification issued, complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 Answer Key can be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with documents to support the objections. An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable to each query. The fee is payable via DD in favor of CEE at Thiruvananthapuram. The last date for students to raise objections is July 13, 2022.

The Final Answer Key of KEAM 2022 will be released online after considering all the objections raised by the students.

KEAM 2022 Answer Key Official notification

How to check KEAM 2022 Answer Key

The link for students to check the KEAM 2022 Answer Key is available on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the KEAM 2022 Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the CEE official website

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal

Step 3: Click on the KEAM 2022 Answer Key link provided on the login page

Step 4: The KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and 2 Link will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Answer Key PDF for further reference

Also Read: NEET 2022 Postponement: Aspirants to launch hunger strike today, demand to meet PM Modi over exam deferment