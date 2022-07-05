    KEAM 2022 Answer Key Released, Download at cee.kerala.gov.in

    The Commissioner of Entrance Examination has released the KEAM 2022 Answer Key on the official website. Students who have appeared for the KEAM 2022 exams will be able to check the answer key.

    Updated: Jul 5, 2022 09:55 IST
    KEAM 2022 Answer Key
    KEAM 2022 Answer Key

    KEAM 2022 Answer Key: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination has released the KEAM 2022 Answer Key on the official website. The Answer Key has been released for the Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2022 held on July 4, 2022. The KEAM 2022 Answer Key has been released in the form of a PDF document containing the Paper 1 and 2 Answers.

    As per the official notification issued, complaints regarding the KEAM 2022 Answer Key can be forwarded to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations along with documents to support the objections. An application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable to each query. The fee is payable via DD in favor of CEE at Thiruvananthapuram. The last date for students to raise objections is July 13, 2022.

    The Final Answer Key of KEAM 2022 will be released online after considering all the objections raised by the students. 

    KEAM 2022 Answer Key Official notification

    How to check KEAM 2022 Answer Key

    The link for students to check the KEAM 2022 Answer Key is available on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the KEAM 2022 Answer Key. 

    Step 1: Visit the CEE official website

    Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2022 Candidate Portal

    Step 3: Click on the KEAM 2022 Answer Key link provided on the login page

    Step 4: The KEAM 2022 Paper 1 and 2 Link will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the Answer Key PDF for further reference

    Also Read: NEET 2022 Postponement: Aspirants to launch hunger strike today, demand to meet PM Modi over exam deferment

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories