Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022 Schedule Revised: Check KVS Admission Provisional Merit List, Wait List Release Dates Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2022 Schedule Revised: KVS Admission 2022 Schedule has been revised by the exam authority i.e., Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). As per the revised schedule, the Sangathan will release the KVS Admission 2022 provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates tomorrow - 29th April 2022. The admission schedule has been revised and various KVS Schools will display the list of registered students, eligible students, category-wise list and waiting list on different Kendriya Vidyalaya websites.

KVS Admission 2022 Schedule Revised

According to the details shared by the KVS, the KVS Admission Process for Class 2 students will conclude today - 28th April 2022. Following this, the Sangathan will release the provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates on 29th April - Friday. Following that, the 2nd Merit List will be released on 5th May while the 3rd Merit List 2022 will be made available on 10th May 2022. Along with regular category candidates registered for the admission, the selection list for EWS Admission will also be released on the same dates. The last date for admission for all classes except Class 11 has been rescheduled to June 30.

Event Date Application process ends 28th April 2022 Release of 1st Merit List 29th April 2022 Release of 2nd Merit List 2nd May 2022 Release of 3rd Merit List 10th May 2022

KVS Admission 2022 Schedule for Class 11

As per the timeline shared by the KVS, the admission to Class 11 to Kendriya Vidhyalaya Schools are to be done within the first 10 days of the declaration of Class 10 Results. The KVS Admission List 2022 which contains names of the shortlisted candidates will be released within 20 days of the release of board results. For non-KV students, the admission list to Class 11 will be released only after the admission of KV students conclude. The last date for Class 11 Kendriya Vidyalaya admission 2022-23 is within 30 days of the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 exam result. The provisional select list of candidates as per the priority service category for unreserved seats in the Kendriya Vidyalaya admission will be declared from May 6 to 17 as per the revised schedule.

