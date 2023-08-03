Kerala HSCAP 2023 Plus One Admission Third Supplementary Allotment Application Begin, Apply Until August 4

Kerala Plus One Admission 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has started the application process for Kerala Plus 1 admission third supplementary allotment round. Candidates who wish to apply for the third round of supplementary admissions to Kerala plus one can visit the official website of Kerala HSCAP and submit their applications.

According to the official notification released, the last date for students to submit their applications for the allotment round is August 4, 2023. The link will be available until 4 pm on the official website.

Kerala HSCAP 2023 plus 1 supplementary allotment applications are available on the official website of HSCAP - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students can click on the link given below or follow the below given steps to submit their applications.

Kerala Plus One Supplementary Allotment Applications Direct link - Click Here

HSCAP 2023 Kerala Plus One Supplementary Application

According to the official notification released, along with students who have not been allotted seats in the allotment round, candidates who have cancelled their admissions from merit quota and those who have got their TC after getting admission in any quota can re-apply during the third supplementary application.

Step 1: Visit the Kerala HSCAP official website

Step 2: Click on create candidate login - sws link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application district and submit

Step 4: Fill out the details in the fields provided

Step 5: Enter the choices and click on the final submission

The link for students to reapply is also available on the official website. students can login using their login credentials to reapply. Candidates must also note that the vacancies for the third supplementary allotment has also been published online.

