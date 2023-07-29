Kerala KEAM provisional allotment list releases for phase 1 at cee.kerala.gov.in, get pdf link here

Kerala KEAM Provisional Allotment List 2023: The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE) has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) first phase allotment provisional list online. Candidates can download their KEAM allotment list 2023 pdf from the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

The KEAM allotment list has been prepared for those candidates who have submitted valid documents to prove category/community claims within the stipulated time. Following the final allotment, applicants must pay the CEE the amount specified in the allotment memo.

How to download KEAM seat allotment list 2023?

he provisional first phase allotment list for KEAM 2023 is available on the website of the Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Test (CEE) at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check the steps below to know how to download sear allotment list online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cee.karala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KEAM seat allotment result link

Step 3: The KEAM seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the KEAM seat allotment letter and take a printout of the same

What after the release of CEE Kerala KEAM Provisional Allotment List 2023?

With the release of KEAM first phase provisional allotment, the final allotment will be out soon. After the allotment, applicants allotted will have to remit the fee as mentioned in the allotment memo to the CEE. The fee payment will have to be done through online payment or designated head or post offices in Kerala. CEE has advised the candidates to follow the schedule and procedures for smooth participation in the allotment process and secure admission to KEAM courses in Kerala.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam dates 2023 announced, download schedule at kseab.karnataka.gov.in