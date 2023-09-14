Kerala NEET Round 3 MBBS, BDS Allotment List Releases at cee.kerala.gov.in, get download link here

  1. Home
Kerala NEET UG Counselling: CEE has issued the round 3 provisional seat allotments  MBBS/BDS list online. Candidates can check and download the Kerala MBBS/BDS allotment list at the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in. Get link to download here

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 13:45 IST
Kerala NEET UG Counselling: The Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the provisional round 3 seat allotment list for MBBS and BDS. Candidates who entered their options between September 9 to 11 can check the Kerala NEET seat allocation list at cee.kerala.gov.in. Along with that, the first phase of KEAM seat allotment for the Ayush and Allied courses has also been announced. 

The Kerala MBBS/BDS seat allotment list for round 3 is prepared based on online options confirmed/registered by the candidates. KEAM MBBS 2023 admission to around 3182 MBBS and 2077 BDS seats will be allotted in the government and private colleges in Kerala. 

Kerala NEET Round 3 MBBS, BDS Allotment List - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Kerala NEET First Phase Allotment - AYUSH/Allied - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check KEAM 2023 seat allotment result for MBBS/BDS? 

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released round 3 allotments for MBBS/BDS courses and other courses online. Check below the steps to know how to download Kerala NEET MBBS/BDS list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal

Step 3: On the new page, click on seat allotment tab

Step 4: On the next page, click on Third Phase Allotment to MBBS & BDS link

Step 5: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future references 

Documents required for Kerala MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023

The list of documents that need to be carried at the time of Kerala MBBS admission are mentioned below: 

  • NEET Scorecard
  • NEET Admit Card 
  • Nativity certificate
  • Class 10 or SSLC certificate as proof of birth date
  • Self-attested copy of Class 12 mark sheet or original course attested by the head of the institution last attended.
  • Self-attested copies of HSC or equivalent examination mark sheet
  • NCL certificate (for SEBC/OEC reservation)
  • Community certificate (for SC/ST aspirants)
  • Original certificates for those claiming special reservation
  • Self-attested medical certificate (for PH candidates) 

