Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Option Confirmation at cee.kerala.gov.in, Last to Apply Sept 23

Sep 19, 2025, 10:49 IST

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 option confirmation window opens till September 23. Submit options for round 2 seat allotment at cee.kerala.gov.in. 

Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment
Key Points

  • Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 option confirmation window at cee.kerala.gov.in
  • Last date to make changes is September 23, 2025
  • Final allotment to be released on September 25

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has opened the window for candidates to complete their Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 option confirmation for round 2 seat allotment. It must be noted that the online option confirmation is mandatory for those who have secured admission and those who have no allotment as per the first phase allotment, to consider them for the second phase allotment.

Candidates can login through their candidate login link to confirm the options. According to the details provided on the official notification, candidates who want a higher order option to be considered for second allotment must login and confirm their options with the ‘confirm’ link. After online option confirmation is completed, candidates can rearrange their higher-order options or delete the unwanted options until September 23, 2025.

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment option confirmation link is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the direct link given here to complete the option confirmation process. 

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Login -  Click Here

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

Candidates eligible to participate in the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 can check the complete schedule here.

Activity

Dates

Website opens for Online Option confirmation and for enabling re-arrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options for MBBS/BDS courses

September 15, 2025

Time for Online Option Confirmation and rearrangement/ deletion of options ends.

September 23, 2025

Publication of Second Allotment (Provisional)

September 24, 2025

Publication of Second Phase final Allotment

September 25, 2025

Time for joining to the allotted colleges after paying required fees.

September 26 to 30, 2025

KEAM 2025 NEET UG Round 2 Option Confirmation

The option confirmation link is available in the candidate login. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment can check the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2025

Step 3: Login with the application number and password

Step 4: Click on confirm options

Step 5: Make the required changes in the options entered

Step 6: Save and submit

Also Read: NEET PG 2025 Counselling: SC Hearing Today, Check Counselling Details Here

