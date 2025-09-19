Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Option Confirmation at cee.kerala.gov.in, Last to Apply Sept 23

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has opened the window for candidates to complete their Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 option confirmation for round 2 seat allotment. It must be noted that the online option confirmation is mandatory for those who have secured admission and those who have no allotment as per the first phase allotment, to consider them for the second phase allotment.

Candidates can login through their candidate login link to confirm the options. According to the details provided on the official notification, candidates who want a higher order option to be considered for second allotment must login and confirm their options with the ‘confirm’ link. After online option confirmation is completed, candidates can rearrange their higher-order options or delete the unwanted options until September 23, 2025.