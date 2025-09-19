Kerala NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Option Confirmation at cee.kerala.gov.in, Last to Apply Sept 23

Key Points
- Kerala NEET UG 2025 round 2 option confirmation window at cee.kerala.gov.in
- Last date to make changes is September 23, 2025
- Final allotment to be released on September 25
The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has opened the window for candidates to complete their Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 option confirmation for round 2 seat allotment. It must be noted that the online option confirmation is mandatory for those who have secured admission and those who have no allotment as per the first phase allotment, to consider them for the second phase allotment.
Candidates can login through their candidate login link to confirm the options. According to the details provided on the official notification, candidates who want a higher order option to be considered for second allotment must login and confirm their options with the ‘confirm’ link. After online option confirmation is completed, candidates can rearrange their higher-order options or delete the unwanted options until September 23, 2025.
Kerala NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 allotment option confirmation link is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Click on the direct link given here to complete the option confirmation process.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Login - Click Here
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
Candidates eligible to participate in the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 2 can check the complete schedule here.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Website opens for Online Option confirmation and for enabling re-arrangement of higher options/deletion of unwanted options for MBBS/BDS courses
|
September 15, 2025
|
Time for Online Option Confirmation and rearrangement/ deletion of options ends.
|
September 23, 2025
|
Publication of Second Allotment (Provisional)
|
September 24, 2025
|
Publication of Second Phase final Allotment
|
September 25, 2025
|
Time for joining to the allotted colleges after paying required fees.
|
September 26 to 30, 2025
KEAM 2025 NEET UG Round 2 Option Confirmation
The option confirmation link is available in the candidate login. Eligible candidates interested in participating in the NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment can check the steps below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on KEAM 2025
Step 3: Login with the application number and password
Step 4: Click on confirm options
Step 5: Make the required changes in the options entered
Step 6: Save and submit
