Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Kerala NMMSE Result 2022 Declared at nmmse.kerala.gov.in, Get direct link here

    The government of Kerala has announced the results of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination also known as Kerala NMMSE. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the direct link given here. 

    Published On: May 10, 2022 09:51 IST
    Kerala NMMSE Results 2022
    Kerala NMMSE Results 2022

    The government of Kerala has announced the results of National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Examination also known as Kerala NMMSE. The Kerala NMMSE Results 2022 have been announced for the class 8th Scholarship applicants. Those who have appeared for the NMMSE exams can visit the official website to check their results.

    The Kerala NMMSE Examinations 2021-22 were conducted on March 22, 2022 for the class 8 students who want to secure a scholarship which will allot them Rs. 12000 P.A. Students can visit the official website - NMMSEe.kerala.gov.in to check the results. Candidates can also check the Kerala NMMSE Results 2021 through the direct link provided here.

    Kerala NMMSE Results 2022

    Kerala NMMSE Results 2022 - Steps to check

    The Kerala NMMSE Results 2022 are available on the official website - NMMSEe.kerala.gov.in. For students to check their Kerala NMMSE Results 2021 they are required to visit the official website and enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link provided. 

    Soon after entering the login details, the results will be displayed on the official website. Candidates can download their results for further verification. 

    What after Kerala NMMSE Results 2022

    After the Kerala NMMSE Results 2021 are declared on the official website, the students who have qualified the exams with the required marks will be eligible for the benefits provided by NMMSE Scholarship. 

    Also Read: Kerala Board Result 2022 Dates Confirmed: SSLC Results on 10th June, DHSE Plus Two on 20th June, confirms Edu Minister

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories