    Kerala SSLC 2023 Admit Card to be Issued Tomorrow, Check Details Here

    As per the revised schedule, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release the admit cards tomorrow for the SSLC 2023 exams (Class 10 Board). All schools in the state are required to download the admit cards of all students online tomorrow on the website. After which students need to collect their all tickets from their schools in order to appear in the exams. More details have been mentioned below. 

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 13:09 IST
    Kerala Class 10th Board Exam Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow
    Kerala Class 10th Board Exam Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow

    Kerala SSLC 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to announce the SSLC 2023 admit cards on the official website. As per the schedule posted by the exam conducting authority, the hall tickets for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be issued on February 14, 2023. The students of class 10 will be able to collect after the schools download the same once they are available.

    Moreover, for admit card download, schools across the state need to log in using their credentials. School students are advised to collect their Kerala SSLC 2023 admit cards from their respective schools. It is mandatory for all students who will appear in the exam to carry the hall ticket on all exam days.  Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also published the Kerala SSLC 2023 schedule on the official website.

    In 2022, the Kerala Board published the SSLC admit card in February. Students must check this year’s exam timetable and start preparations accordingly.

    Procedure to Download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023

    All schools are required to follow the below-mentioned simple steps in order to successfully download the SSLC 2023 admit cards for students. 

    • Step 1 - Open the official website link - keralapareekshabhavan.in  
    • Step 2 - Login using the important credentials 
    • Step 3 - Submit the required information 
    • Step 4 - Hall tickets of Class 10 students will be displayed on the page
    • Step 5 - Download and save all of them
    • Step 6 - Take a print copy of all Kerala SSLC hall tickets and carefully distribute them among students

    Details Mentioned on Kerala SSLC 2023 Admit Card

    Hall tickets provide various important information related to the candidate and its allotted examination centre. Here are a few of the details.

    • Name of the Student
    • Student’s Class
    • School’s Name
    • Exam Dates for all Subjects
    • Exam Time
    • Name of the Exam Centre with complete address
    • Exam day guidelines/ instructions

    It is expected that the Kerala Board will declare the Class 10 results 2023 by May 25 on the official website. Students should go through the entire Kerala SSLC syllabus in order to know the important topics that will be covered in the exam paper for better preparation for the exams. According to the Kerala SSLC 2023 exam pattern, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to clear the Kerala SSLC exams. 

    Also Read: TJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till Feb 18, Check Application Requirements Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories