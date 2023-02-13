Kerala SSLC 2023 Admit Card to be Issued Tomorrow, Check Details Here

Kerala SSLC 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to announce the SSLC 2023 admit cards on the official website. As per the schedule posted by the exam conducting authority, the hall tickets for the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam will be issued on February 14, 2023. The students of class 10 will be able to collect after the schools download the same once they are available.

Moreover, for admit card download, schools across the state need to log in using their credentials. School students are advised to collect their Kerala SSLC 2023 admit cards from their respective schools. It is mandatory for all students who will appear in the exam to carry the hall ticket on all exam days. Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has also published the Kerala SSLC 2023 schedule on the official website.

In 2022, the Kerala Board published the SSLC admit card in February. Students must check this year’s exam timetable and start preparations accordingly.

Procedure to Download Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023

All schools are required to follow the below-mentioned simple steps in order to successfully download the SSLC 2023 admit cards for students.

Step 1 - Open the official website link - keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2 - Login using the important credentials

Step 3 - Submit the required information

Step 4 - Hall tickets of Class 10 students will be displayed on the page

Step 5 - Download and save all of them

Step 6 - Take a print copy of all Kerala SSLC hall tickets and carefully distribute them among students

Details Mentioned on Kerala SSLC 2023 Admit Card

Hall tickets provide various important information related to the candidate and its allotted examination centre. Here are a few of the details.

Name of the Student

Student’s Class

School’s Name

Exam Dates for all Subjects

Exam Time

Name of the Exam Centre with complete address

Exam day guidelines/ instructions

It is expected that the Kerala Board will declare the Class 10 results 2023 by May 25 on the official website. Students should go through the entire Kerala SSLC syllabus in order to know the important topics that will be covered in the exam paper for better preparation for the exams. According to the Kerala SSLC 2023 exam pattern, students will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to clear the Kerala SSLC exams.

