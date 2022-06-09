Kerala SSLC, HSE Results 2022 to be announced on June 15 and 20, Check details here

Kerala Board Results 2022: Kerala Board SSLC examination results are expected to be announced by June 15, 2022. Although reports surfaced that the SSLC Exam results will be declared by June 10, 2022, the board officials have clarified to the media that the results will be announced on June 15, 2022. The board officials have also clarified that the Class 12 Plus 2 Kerala Board results 2022 will be declared by June 20, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the Kerala Board SSLC and Plus 2 Results on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

According to the statistics provided by the board officials, a total of 4.26 Lakh students have appeared for the Kerala SSLC Exams this year which were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022 while a total of 4 Lakh students appeared for the class 12 Kerala Board exams which were conducted between March 20 and April 2022. Kerala state Education Minister V Sivankutty has earlier announced that the SSLC Results 2022 will be declared by June 15 and the Plus 2 Results will be announced by June 20.

Where to check Kerala SSLC and Plus 2 Results 2022

The Kerala Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board next week. The Kerala 10th Results 2022 will be available at Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website and the Plus 2 Results will be available at DHSE Kerala. Candidates can check the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on the official website - keralaresults.nic.in and the Kerala Plus 2 Results ar dhsekerala.gov.in.

The other websites for students to check the Kerala SSLC and HSE Results 2022 include kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala

How to check Kerala SSLC and HSE Results 2022

The Kerala SSLC and HSE Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Kerala Board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Kerala Class 10/ 12 Registration number and date of birth in the result link provided.

Previous year statistics

According to the data provided by the board, in 2021, the board recorded a pass percentage of 99.47 for the SSLC Exams and 87.94 for the HSE Exams.

