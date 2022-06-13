Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan likely to Declare Class 10 Results on 15th June at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: When will Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan declare the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 for class 10 students? This is one question that has been bothering lakhs of students for nearly two months now. With every passing day, the wait for SSLC Results 2022 Kerala Board becomes more agonizing for the students. But there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel as the Kerala Board 10th Result 2022 is likely to be declared soon, most likely in the next two days. Reports coming from local media agencies have suggested that the PRD Kerala SSLC Results will be declared by 15th June 2022 - Wednesday.

Where to check Kerala SSLC Result 2022

Once declared, SSLC results will be made available to the students online via the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. With just a few days left for the declaration of Kerala SSLC Result 2022, it is important for students to have a trusted place from where they are able to get authentic and verified updates for SSLC Results Kerala Board. One such place where all the requisite details about KERALA SSLC Result 2022 have been made available is linked below:

4.26 Lakh Students Await SSLC Results 2022 Kerala Board

As per the tentative estimates shared by the Kerala Board officials, around 4.26 lakh students from Class 10 have appeared for the SSLC Exam 2022 and are expecting their Kerala 10th Result 2022. The Class 10 exams of Kerala Board were held from 31st March to 29th April 2022. The exam was held in offline mode i.e., pen-and-paper mode at 2,943 centres across the state and nine centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep. Of the total number of students, 1.91 lakh students have appeared for the exam in Malayalam medium, while 2.31 lakh students have appeared in English Medium.

