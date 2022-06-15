Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Live: Kerala Class 10 Result Link Active Now at keralaresults nic in

15 Jun 04:37 PM Kerala SSLC Scorecard Kerala SSLC Results 2022 have been announced by the officials. The board has also made the result link live for students to check the same. Candidates can check the reference image of the scorecard below.

15 Jun 04:21 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: District wise performance of students Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Link is finally live on the official website. Students can check their results through the link which is available on the official website. Check here the districtwise performance of the students in Kerala SSLC Results 2022.

15 Jun 04:16 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Re-evaluation dates announced Education Minister V Sivankutty has announced the dates for students to apply for the re-evaluation procedure. According to the dates announced, students who wish to apply for the re-evaluation of answer sheets can apply for the same from June 16 to 21, 2022. The applications will be made live online only.

15 Jun 04:08 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Live at KITE VICTERS

15 Jun 04:01 PM Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2022: Link Live, Get Direct Link Here Kerala SSLC Result Link is live. Candidates who have been waiting for the Kerala SSLC Results can now check the same through the result link which has been made live. Students can also check the direct link provided here. Kerala SSLC Results 2022 - Direct Link

15 Jun 03:53 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to check Results Kerala SSLC Results 2022 link for students to check the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 through the direct link which will be made live at 4 PM. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the SSLC Roll number and Date of Birth in the result link.

15 Jun 03:49 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Plus 2 Results on June 21 Kerala Plus 2 Results for the various schemes will be announced by the board on June 21, 2022. The Board announced the 10th results in a press conference today.

15 Jun 03:38 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: List of Websites to check Results Kerala SSLC Results 2022 have been announced. As per the announcement made in the press conference, the board has recorded a pass percentage of 99.26%. prd.kerala.gov.in

15 Jun 03:34 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Statistics District with highest pass percentage is Kannur with 99.76% while district with the lowest pass percentage is Wayanad with 98.07%

15 Jun 03:30 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Hearing Impaired students Among the 29 Schools which catered to hearing imapired students a total of 254 students appeared for the Kerala SSLC Examinations with a 100% pass percentage.

15 Jun 03:23 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Statistics Kerala SSLC Results 2022 have been announced by Education Minister V Sivankutty. Candidates can check the statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations here. Total number of students appeared - 4,26,461 Lakh

Number of Students passed - 4,23,333 Lakh

Pass percentage - 99.26%

Number of students with all A+ - 44363

SSLC Private Appeared - 275

SSLC Private Passed - 206

Pass Percentage - 74.91%

15 Jun 03:17 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Link to be live at 4 Kerala SSLC Results 2022 has been declared by Education Minister V Sivankutty. The link for students to check the SSLC Results 2022 will be made live by 4 PM. Students can check their SSLC results 2022 @ pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

15 Jun 03:10 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Declared: 99.26 pass percentage Kerala SSLC Results 2022 have been announced by the Education Minister. Board has recorded a total pass percentage of 99.26%. A total of 44363 students have secured an All A+. The District with the highest pass percentage is Kannur and Lowest is Wayanad.

15 Jun 02:55 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Press Conference by Education Minister to begin soon As per the schedule shared by the board officials, the Press conference for the education minister to announce the Kerala SSLC Results will soon commence. Officialls will be providing the details of the performance of the students in the SSLC Examinations along with the pass percentage. The link to check the Kerala SSLC Results will be made live by 4 PM.

15 Jun 02:50 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Login Credentials To check the Kerala SSLC Results 2022, students will be required to visit the official website and enter the Kerala SSLC Registration number and Date of Birth in the result link provided on the website.

15 Jun 02:46 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Latest Updates Kerala SSLC Results 2022 are soon to be announced by the Education Minister. 4.26 Lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC Results 2022.

Kerala Education Minister will be announcing the class 10 results 2022 by 3 PM in an official press meet.

Candidates will be able to check the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on the official website shortly after the results are announced.

No Grace marks will be awarded this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

15 Jun 02:30 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Half an hour to go for SSLC Results Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 in the next half an hour. The results will be announced by the officials by 3 PM in an official press meet. Students can visit the official website by 4 PM to check the exam results.

15 Jun 02:01 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Documents to keep ready Kerala Class 10 SSLC Results 2022 will be amnnounced by the Education Minister in an hour. Students who have been patiently waiting for the announcement of the Kerala SSLC Exam Results 2022 must make sure that they keep their class 10 hall ticket with them to check the results. The Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2022 will contain the Registration number which is required to check the class 10 Results 2022.

15 Jun 01:46 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022 to be announced in an official press meet Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be announced by the state Education Minister today. The result announcement will be made by the minister at the Secretriat at 3 PM. Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the results including the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the examinations and the details of the SAY Exams.

15 Jun 01:10 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Board announcing results within 45 days from conclusion of exams Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be declaring the class 10 SSLC Results 2022 today. According to reports, the board is announcing the results within 45 days from the conclusion of the exams. The Kerala SSLC Examinations were conducted by the board following all COVID proticils and guidelines between March 31 to April 29, 2022.

15 Jun 12:57 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: KITERS VICTERS website update The Result window of SSLC Results 2022 on KITE VICTERS has been updated with time time of upload for Kerala SSLC Results 2022. According to the details provided on the website, the link for students to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be made live by 4 PM.

15 Jun 12:41 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Number of Boys appearing for exams higher this year A total of 4,26,999 students from the regular category and 408 students appeared in the private category of Kerala SSLC Results 2022. Out of the total number of students 2,18,902 are boys and 2,08,097 are girls. Over the last few years, the state has seen a higher pass percentage overall with numbers between 95 to 99%.

15 Jun 12:10 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Education Minister Shares List of Websites Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty who will be announcing the class 10 SSLC Results 2022 has shared the list of websites where candidates can check their results. The list has been shared through the official Facebook Page of the Minister

15 Jun 11:55 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: SAY Exam Announcement after results After the Education Minister announces the Kerala SSLC Results 2022, thedetails of the Kerala SSLC SAY Exams 2022 will be made by board officials. Kerala SSLC SAY exams 2022 are conducted for students who are unable to secure the minimum marks in their first attempt. Students will be required to apply for the SAY Exams through the application link on the official website.

15 Jun 11:31 AM Kerala SSLC 2022: School-wise Marksheet Details Kerala SSLC Class 10 Marksheet will be available after 4 PM on the official website. Along with downloading the individual marksheets, schools will be able to download the consolidate list of their students through the official link.

15 Jun 11:10 AM How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022 online Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today. Candidates will be able to check their SSLC Results by visiting the official website and entering the Class 10 Registration Number and Date of Birth in the link provided.

15 Jun 10:45 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How many marks to get A Kerala Board does not announce the list of students who have topped the exams. Infact, the toppers include the number of students who have secured an 'All A+' in their SSLC Exams. Candidates can check the Grading system of Kerala SSL here. Grade Marks Remark A+ 90 - 100 Outstanding A 80 - 89 Excellent B+ 70 - 79 Very Good B 60 - 69 Good C+ 50 - 59 Above Average C 40 - 49 Average D+ 30 - 39 Marginal D 20 - 29 Need Improvement E Below 20 Need Improvement

15 Jun 10:16 AM Kerala Class 10 results 2022: How to check SSLC result? Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be made available on the official website today. The results will be announced by state education minister in an official press conference after which students will be able to check their results online. Candidates must also note that along with the official websites and the list of websites provided, students can also check the results through the Saphalam App and PRD Live App.

15 Jun 10:10 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Statistics and Pass percentage Kerala recorded a pass percentage of 99.47%. According to the data provided, from the 4.26 Lakh students who have regietered for the exams1,91,787 students in Malayalam medium, 2,31,604 students appeared for the exams in English medium, 2151 students in Tamil medium and 1,457 students in Kannada medium. Out of the 4.27 Lakh students 2,18,902 are boys and 2,08,097 are girls.

15 Jun 09:56 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Marksheets to be made available online Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be announcing the class 10 SSLC Results 2022 on the official website by 3 PM. The link for students to download the marksheets will be made live at 4 PM. Candidates will be able to download the marksheets through the link which will be made available on the official website and on the mobile app.

15 Jun 09:30 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Results on PRD Live App According to local reports, Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will also be made available on the PRD Live Mobile App of the Information and Public Relation Department, Government of Kerala. The live will be made live at 4 PM as per reports. Candidates can check their results on the PRD Live app by entering the class 10 SSLC Registration number in the link on the home page.

15 Jun 09:10 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: No Grace Marks for SSLC Students According to reports, the government has ordered NO grace amrks for SSLC and Higher Secondary Exams. As per local media, the results of both SSLC and Plus 2 are being prepared without grace marks. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government was unable to conduct Arts, Sports and Science competitions through which students are usually awarded grace marks.



















15 Jun 08:40 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on Mobile App Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 on the official website today. Along with the suggested links, the board will also announce the results on the Mobile App Saphalam launched by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). It must be noted that along with the individual results, students will also be provided with the complete analysis including the mobile-level result review, subject-based review etc on the mobile app.



15 Jun 08:15 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC Results As per reports the Kerala Board will also be announcing the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC examinations. According to reports, the link for students to check the results will be made live at 4 PM on the following websites prd.kerala.gov.in

15 Jun 07:46 AM Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Today: Latest Updates According to local media reports, preparations for the SSLC 10th result announcement has been completed. State Edycation Minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the Class 10 Kerala SSLC Results 2022 at 3 PM today. Reports suggest that the results will be available on the official website and other modes by 4 PM. The Education minister will be announcing the results in the PR Chamber of the Secretariat.

15 Jun 07:01 AM How to check SSLC Results 2022 Kerala Board? - Video Guide

15 Jun 06:59 AM Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Today The day which nearly 4.27 lakh students have been waiting for is here! Today at 3 PM, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will declare the SSLC Results 2022 for Class 10 students. The Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be declared in the afternoon and published as a digital scorecard for the students. Once available, students will be able to check and access it directly from keralaresults.nic.in.

14 Jun 08:20 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Verdict awaited on Grace Marks According to local media reports, the students are awaiting a word on the provision of Grace marks or students. Reports suggest that a verdict on providing grace marks is expected soon. The board did not provide grace marks for students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

14 Jun 07:45 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Top Performing Districts Kerala State Education Minister will be announcing the complete statostics of the performance of the students in the SSLC Examinations across the state. In 2021, the board recorded an all time high of 99.8%. The best performing district was Kannur with an overall pass percentage of 99.85% while the lowest performing district was 98.13%.

14 Jun 07:25 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Check Kerala SSLC Results via SMS Kerala board officials will be announcing the SSLC Results 2022 on June 15, 2022. The results will be announced by the education minister and the link will be made live on the official website. Candidates can also check their Kerala SSLC Results 2022 via SMS. To get the Kerala SSLC 2022 Results via SMS students can follow the format provided below. KERALA10 <registration number> and send it to 56263

14 Jun 07:05 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to check SSLC Results Kerala SSLC Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website by 3 PM tomorrow. Candidates will be able to check the results through the link made available on the official website. Students are required to visit the website and enter the 10th registration number and date of birth in the link provided.

14 Jun 06:55 PM Kerala SSLC Result 2022: 4.27 Lakh students awaiting 10th results Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials on June 15, 2022. According to data provided by board officials, roughly 4.27 Lakh students appeared for the class 10 Kerala Board examinations. The results will be announced in an official press conference by the state education minister. Students will also be provided with data regarding the pass percentage and overall performance of the students.

14 Jun 06:45 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: SAY Pareeksha Kerala SSLC Say Pareeksha/ Compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the exam results are declared. SAY exams are conducted for the students who wish to improve their scores or were unable to secure the required marks to qualify. The applications for Kerala SSLC SAY Pareeksha is expected to be released within a week from the declaration of the results.

14 Jun 06:27 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Minimum Marks to qualify Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be announced by the board tomorrow at 3 PM. Students need to secure a miniimum of 35% in the examinations and in each individual subject in order to be considered as qualified in the Class 10 Board exams. Also Read: Get Kerala SSLC Date and Time Details Here

14 Jun 06:25 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Class 11 Admissions Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be declared on June 15, 2022. Shortly after the results are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to complete the class 11 Admissio procedure. The Kerala Plus 1 Admissions are conducted through 'Ekajalakam' Single window where students can apply for their choice course in the schools of their preference.

14 Jun 06:05 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Pass percentage may see a slight dip According to local reports, it is indicated that this year the board will see a slight dip in the overall pass percentage. Reports suggest that since the state recorded the highest ever pass percentage last year for class 10 students faced problems during class 11 admissions. Reports also suggest that the dip in pass percentage can also be attributed to questions being asked from outside of Focus Area.



14 Jun 05:45 PM Kerala Board Results 2022 According to media updates, Kerala Plus 2 Class 12 Results 2022 are expected to be announced by June 20, 2022. The official notification regarding the declaration of the Kerala Plus 2 Results will be made by the education minister soon.

14 Jun 05:25 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Marksheet download from website After the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 are announced, students will be able to download the marksheets from the official website. The onlone marksheets can be used for provisional admissions to class 11. It must be noted that the priginal marksheet will be issued later by the board.

14 Jun 05:05 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Results to be available on Mobile App Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be declared by the board officials in an official press conference. Along with the online link, students will also be able to check the SSLC Results 2022 through Saphalam 2022 App. Candidates can login to the app and use the registration details to get the Kerala SSLC Results 2022.

14 Jun 04:45 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Marksheet details Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be declared by the board officials on June 15, 2022. The board will announce the results in an official press meet following which the board will activate the result link on the website. The board will release the marksheets through the schools which can be used for further admission procedures.

14 Jun 04:25 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Login Window Details The Kerala Class 10 SSLC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials tomorrow - June 15, 2022. Shortly after the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 are announced by the minister in the official press conference, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results on the official website. The Kerala SSLC Result Login window will include the name of the exam and the login credentials - Registration Number and Date of Birth. Reference window for students is available below.

14 Jun 04:05 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: How to login Kerala SSLC Results 2022 will be declared by the officials on the official websites of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the login details in the result link. Students are required to enter the SSLC Registration number and Date of Birth in the result link provided in order for students to check the SSLC Results.

14 Jun 03:50 PM List of websites to check Kerala SSLC Results 2022 Soon after the Kerala SSLC Results 2022 are announced by the board officials and the education minister in the press conference, the linkk for students to check the results will be made live on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Officials have also provided a list of websites for students to check the Kerala 10th Results 2022. keralapareekshabhavan.in

14 Jun 03:30 PM Kerala 10th Results 2022: Exams conducted amidst pandemic Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Class 10 examinations amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were conducted in a total of 2,961 exam centres from which 2943 exam centres were in the state and Nine in Gulf and Lakshwadeep respectively.

14 Jun 03:10 PM Kerala Class 10 Results 2022: Number of students A total of 4,26,999 students in the regular category and 408 students in the private category registered for the exam. As per data provided, 1,91,787 students registered for the Malayalam medium, 2,31,604 students registered for English medium, 2151 students regietered for Tamil medium and 1,457 students regietered for Kannada medium SSLC examination this year. Out of the 4.27 Lakh students who regietered 2,18,902 were boys and 2,08,097 were girls.

14 Jun 03:08 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Examination Dates Kerala SSLC Examinations 2022 were conducted by the board officials from March 31 to April 29, 2022. The exams were conducted in a total of 2,961 exam centres from which 2943 exam centres were in the state, Nine in Gulf and Lakshwadeep respectively.

14 Jun 02:53 PM Kerala SSLC Results 2022: Grace Marks Awarded for students According to reports, Education Minister V Sivankutty No Grace Marks will be awarded to students this year as well since no cultural events/ cultural/ Sports/ Science competitions were conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The same will also be applicable for the NSS and NCC students.

