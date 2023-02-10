    LSAT 2023: January Session Result Declared Today, Check at discoverlaw.in

    The Law School Admission Council has issued scorecards for January 2023 session today. All the law aspirants will be able to view their LSAT results for 2023 admissions on the official website. The results can be viewed with the help of their registered email address and password. Check the steps to download the scorecard given here.

    Updated: Feb 10, 2023 17:14 IST
    LSAT January Session 2023 Results Released Today
    LSAT January Session 2023 Results Released Today

    LSAT 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has announced the results of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) today on the official website. Candidates who wish to pursue various law courses available for admission in the academic year 2023 can check their exam scorecard and then proceed further with the admission process.

    According to the official announcement, the result has been published on the website today i.e. February 10, 2023. The LSAT exam result will be including the candidate’s scaled score, score band as well as a percentile. In order to access the LSAT scorecard 2023 for the January session, candidates will need to enter their registered email address along with their password.

    LSAT January 2023 Result - Download Here

    How to Download LSAT January 2023 Result

    Candidates who appeared in the Law Admission School Test will be able to check their respective results on the website. The scorecard is declared today by the institution. Follow these below-mentioned steps to download your scorecard for the January 2023 session. 

    Step 1 - Go through the official website link - discoverlaw.in

    Step 2 - Click on the scorecard link available on the website

    Step 3 - Enter the credentials required which are your Email ID and Password

    Step 4 - LSAT January 2023 session scorecard will appear on the screen

    Step 5 - Download the result PDF and keep it for future reference

    LSAT India 2023 Important Dates

    As per the schedule, the LSAT exam was conducted on January 22, 2023, in different sessions. Please refer to the following table to get a rough idea of the further schedule of the law admission process in 2023. 

    CONTENT

    DATES

    January LSAT 2023 Result

    February 10, 2023 (Friday)

    June 2023 Registration Window Ends

    May 26, 2023 (Friday)

    LSAT June 2023 Exam

    June 8 to June 11 , 2023

    LSAT June 2023 Exam Result 

    To be decided

    The raw score obtained by the aspirants will be converted into LSAT-scaled scores that range between 420 to 480. Moreover, LSAT scores are accepted by more than 50 law schools across India for law admissions such as five-year LLB, three-year LLB and LLM programmes.

    Also Read: Haryana CM Inaugurates Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Event at IIM Rohtak, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories