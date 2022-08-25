Lucknow University UGET 2022 Admit card available at lkouniv.ac.in, Get direct link here

Lucknow University Admit Card: Lucknow University has released the UGET 2022 Admit card for the various programmes. Students who will be appearing for the Lucknow University UGCET Exams 2022 can visit the official website to download the admit card.

As per the revised schedule provided, the Lucknow University UGCET examinations are scheduled to be conducted from August 29, 2022. Lucknow University UGET 2022 Admit Card will contain the details of the students along with the examination schedule and other details. Students appearing for the exams can download the admit card through the link provided on the website - lkouniv.ac.in Candidates can also click on the direct link provided below to download the Lucknow University Admit Card 2022.

Lucknow University UGET 2022 Admit Card Link

Lucknow University Revised exam schedule

To download the Lucknow University UGET 2022 Admit Card candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number and password in the link provided. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Admit Card 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Lucknow University official website

Step 2: Click on the UGET 2022 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the Registration ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the Lucknow University Admit Card for further reference

Details mentioned on Lucknow University Admit Card

The Lucknow University Admit Card will include the candidate details and exam details. Students are required to make sure that they cross check all the details given in the admit card. The following information will be available on the admit card

Candidate Name and Number

Exam Name

Exam centre name and address

Subjects appearing

Schedule and shift of exam

Reporting time

Instructions to be followed

Candidates must note that along with the admit card they are also required to carry with them a valid id proof to be shown at the exam centre.

