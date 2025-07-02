MAH MBA CET Counselling 2025 Registration Starts, Check Important Details Here

MAH MBA CET counselling 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Registrations online. Students can apply online for MBA and MMS courses on the official website at mba2025.mahacet.org.in.
MAH MBA CET 2025 Key Highlights
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test Centralised Admission Process
|
Board name
|
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mba2025.mahacet.org.in
|
Courses
|
MBA
MMS
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Registration dates
|
July 2 - 8, 2025
MAH MBA CET 2025: Important Details
- The MBA CET Counselling procedure involves online application, documents upload and verification, and institution preference selection.
- Counselling procedure is completely online, depending on applicant’s preference of E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny.
- Under E-Scrutiny, candidates must not necessarily visit any physical centre to get documents verified.
- For Physical Scrutiny, a physical visit is a must where they must fill the form and get documents verified, following the protocol.
