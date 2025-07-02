Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MAH MBA CET Counselling 2025 Registration Starts, Check Important Details Here

MAH MBA CET counselling 2025 begin: Maharashtra State CET Cell has begun the Maharashtra MBA CET Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Registrations on the official website at mba2025.mahacet.org.in. Students can check details here.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 18:25 IST
MAH MBA CET 2025 Counselling Registrations begin
MAH MBA CET counselling 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started the Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Registrations online. Students can apply online for MBA and MMS courses on the official website at mba2025.mahacet.org.in

MAH MBA CET 2025 Key Highlights

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test Centralised Admission Process

Board name 

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mba2025.mahacet.org.in

Courses 

MBA

MMS

State 

Maharashtra 

Registration dates

July 2 - 8, 2025

MAH MBA CET 2025: Important Details 

  • The MBA CET Counselling procedure involves online application, documents upload and verification, and institution preference selection.
  • Counselling procedure is completely online, depending on applicant’s preference of E-Scrutiny or Physical Scrutiny.
  • Under E-Scrutiny, candidates must not necessarily visit any physical centre to get documents verified.
  • For Physical Scrutiny, a physical visit is a must where they must fill the form and get documents verified, following the protocol. 

