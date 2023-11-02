  1. Home
Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024 Revised; Download Class 10th Exam Dates PDF Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024 has been revised. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams can check out the fresh Maharashtra Board Class 10 datesheet here. 

Updated: Nov 2, 2023 13:19 IST
Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024
Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024

Maharashtra SSC Board Timetable 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has revised the Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable or class 10 dates. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can download the Maharashtra SSC Board Date Sheet 2024 on the official website: mahahsscboard.in.

As per the revised Maharashtra SSC Board Timetable 2024, the mathematics exam has been postponed and shifted to March 13, 2024. The exam timings have not been changed. Maharashtra SSC Exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run between 11 AM to 2 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Maharashtra SSC Board Timetable 2024 

Check out the fresh schedule below:

1st Half (Starts at 11 am)

2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm)

Exam Date

First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

Second or Third Language: German, French

March 1, 2024

Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics and hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General

March 2, 2024

Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, PunjabiSecond or Third Language: Composite Course

  

March 4, 2024

First language (English), Third Language (English)

March 7, 2024

Second or Third language: HindiSecond or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi

March 9, 2024

Second or Third Language:Urdu,Gujarati,Sanskrit,Pali,Ardhamagadhi,Persian,Arabic,Avesta,Pahalavi,Russian

Second or Third Language (Composite Course)Urdu,Gujarati,Sanskrit,Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian,Arabic,Avesta,Pahalavi,Russian,Kannada,Tamil,Telugu,Malayalam,Sindhi,Punjabi,Bengali,Gujarati

March 11, 2024

Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra),Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates)

March 13, 2024

Mathematics Part-II (Geometry)

March 15, 2024

Science and Technology (Part I),Physiology,Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang candidates)

March 18, 2024

Science and Technology Part-II

March 20, 2024

Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science

March 22, 2024

Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography

  

March 26, 2024

Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024- Click Here (PDF file)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
