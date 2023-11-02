Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024 Revised; Download Class 10th Exam Dates PDF Here

Maharashtra SSC Board Timetable 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has revised the Maharashtra SSC Board Exam 2024 timetable or class 10 dates. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can download the Maharashtra SSC Board Date Sheet 2024 on the official website: mahahsscboard.in.

As per the revised Maharashtra SSC Board Timetable 2024, the mathematics exam has been postponed and shifted to March 13, 2024. The exam timings have not been changed. Maharashtra SSC Exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will run between 11 AM to 2 PM and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Maharashtra SSC Board Timetable 2024

Check out the fresh schedule below:

1st Half (Starts at 11 am) 2nd Half (Starts at 3 pm) Exam Date First Language: Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi Second or Third Language: German, French March 1, 2024 Multi Skill Assistant Technician/ Introduction to Basic Technology, Automotive Service Technician, Store Operation Assistant, Assistant Beauty, Therapist, Tourism and Hospitality, Food& Beverage Service Trainee, Agriculture -Solanaceous, Crop Cultivator, Electronics and hardware Field Technician Other Home Appliances, Home Care- Home Health Aide, Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Power-Consumer Energy, Meter Technician, Apparels Sewing Machine, Operator, Plumber General – March 2, 2024 Second or Third Language: Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, PunjabiSecond or Third Language: Composite Course March 4, 2024 First language (English), Third Language (English) – March 7, 2024 Second or Third language: HindiSecond or Third Language (Composite Course): Hindi – March 9, 2024 Second or Third Language:Urdu,Gujarati,Sanskrit,Pali,Ardhamagadhi,Persian,Arabic,Avesta,Pahalavi,Russian Second or Third Language (Composite Course)Urdu,Gujarati,Sanskrit,Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian,Arabic,Avesta,Pahalavi,Russian,Kannada,Tamil,Telugu,Malayalam,Sindhi,Punjabi,Bengali,Gujarati March 11, 2024 Mathematics Part-1 (Algebra),Arithmetic (Only for eligible Divyang Candidates) – March 13, 2024 Mathematics Part-II (Geometry) – March 15, 2024 Science and Technology (Part I),Physiology,Hygiene & Home Science (Only for eligible Divyang candidates) – March 18, 2024 Science and Technology Part-II – March 20, 2024 Social Sciences Paper-I: History and Political Science – March 22, 2024 Social Sciences Paper-II: Geography March 26, 2024

Maharashtra Board SSC Timetable 2024- Click Here (PDF file)

