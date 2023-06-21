Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 releases, know where and how to download class 11 allotment list

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has released the state’s First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) 1st merit list and cut-off. Candidates can check their Maharashtra FYJC allotted seat, college, and cut-off based on the first merit list online at 11thadmission.org.in. They can check the Maha FYJC first merit list as per the region they have applied for.
All the shortlisted candidates through Maharashtra FYJC first merit list have to accept their allotted seats by June 24, 2023. This year, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for those seeking admission to junior colleges was conducted online. There were more than 3.7 lakh seats across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Vasai, Bhiwandi, and Panvel, according to reports.
Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 Region-Wise
Candidates can go through the table to download the region-wise: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati regions class 11th merit list. Get the download link of Maharashtra FYJC first merit list 2023 region-wise:
|
Regions
|
Maha FYJC merit list
|
Mumbai
|
Pune
|
Nagpur
|
Nashik
|
Amravati
Maharashtra FYJC Cut off List 2023 Regular Round 1
Candidates can go through the table to check the region-wise: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati class 11th cut off lists.
|
Regions
|
Maha FYJC cutoff
|
Mumbai
|
Pune
|
Nashik
|
Nagpur
|
Amravati
Where to download Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023?
Maha FYJC 1st merit list is released in online mode. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the 1st admission list pdf. Check the link of the official website below:
|
Official website
|
11thadmission.org.in
How to download Maharashtra Class 11 Allotment List 2023?
Candidates have to visit the above-mentioned website to download the first merit list of Maharashtra FYJC. They can go through the steps to know how to download Maha FYJC first merit list:
- Step 1: Go to the official portal at 11thadmission.org.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, select the region where candidates have applied
- Step 3: Click on the FYJC merit list (2023-24) link
- Step 4: Enter name and roll number in the login window
- Step 5: The Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download, save and take a printout of it
What after the release of Maharastra FYJC First Merit List 2023?
After the release of the merit list, candidates have to do an online verification of documents, pay the fees and fill out the undertaking forms. Those with quota will have the two-seat allotment lists under the zero round. It will cover seats under minority, management. All the selected candidates will be given a few days to confirm their admission in the allotted seats.
The remaining 2 rounds of the CAP will be done after the completion of the FYJC 1st round. If a candidate is allotted a seat in the first preference, it is important for them to confirm their admission. If they miss to confirm their seat in the first round, then they will not be considered in the next round.
Documents required for Maha FYJC 11th Admission 2023?
These documents serve as proof of eligibility for FYJC 11th-grade admission. The following documents are required for admission to class 11:
- The original marksheet of Class 10th
- SSLC certificate
- Caste certificate for SC, ST, VJ/NT, OBC, SBC
- Non creamy layer certificate for VJ/NT, OBC, SBC
- EWS Eligibility Certificate
- Disability Certificate for Divyang/Disabled
- Sports certificate
FYJC Reservation Criteria in Maharashtra
|
Category
|
Reserved Dates
|
For Raigad District
|
Scheduled Castes (SC)
|
13%
|
11%
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST)
|
7%
|
9%
|
Vimukta Jati (VJ-A)
|
3%
|
3%
|
Nomadic Tribes (NT-B)
|
2.5%
|
2.5%
|
Nomadic Tribes (NT-C)
|
3.5%
|
3.5%
|
Nomadic Tribes (NT-D)
|
2%
|
2%
|
Special Backward Class (SBC)
|
2%
|
2%
|
Other Backward Class (OBC)
|
19%
|
19%
|
Economically Weaker Section (EWS)
|
10%
|
10%
|
For Open Admission
|
38%
|
38%
Reserved seats under Quota for MAHA FYJC Admission 2023
|
Quota
|
Minority Junior College
|
Non minority Jr. College
|
Inhouse Quota
|
10%
|
10%
|
Management Quota
|
5%
|
5%
|
Minority Quota
|
50%
|
Not Applicable
