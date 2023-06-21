Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 releases, know where and how to download class 11 allotment list

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023: The School Education and Sports Department of Maharashtra has released the state’s First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) 1st merit list and cut-off. Candidates can check their Maharashtra FYJC allotted seat, college, and cut-off based on the first merit list online at 11thadmission.org.in. They can check the Maha FYJC first merit list as per the region they have applied for.

All the shortlisted candidates through Maharashtra FYJC first merit list have to accept their allotted seats by June 24, 2023. This year, the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for those seeking admission to junior colleges was conducted online. There were more than 3.7 lakh seats across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Vasai, Bhiwandi, and Panvel, according to reports.

Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023 Region-Wise

Candidates can go through the table to download the region-wise: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati regions class 11th merit list. Get the download link of Maharashtra FYJC first merit list 2023 region-wise:

Maharashtra FYJC Cut off List 2023 Regular Round 1

Candidates can go through the table to check the region-wise: Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Amravati class 11th cut off lists.

Where to download Maharashtra FYJC First Merit List 2023?

Maha FYJC 1st merit list is released in online mode. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the 1st admission list pdf. Check the link of the official website below:

Official website 11thadmission.org.in

How to download Maharashtra Class 11 Allotment List 2023?

Candidates have to visit the above-mentioned website to download the first merit list of Maharashtra FYJC. They can go through the steps to know how to download Maha FYJC first merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official portal at 11thadmission.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the region where candidates have applied

Step 3: Click on the FYJC merit list (2023-24) link

Step 4: Enter name and roll number in the login window

Step 5: The Maharashtra FYJC 1st merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download, save and take a printout of it

What after the release of Maharastra FYJC First Merit List 2023?

After the release of the merit list, candidates have to do an online verification of documents, pay the fees and fill out the undertaking forms. Those with quota will have the two-seat allotment lists under the zero round. It will cover seats under minority, management. All the selected candidates will be given a few days to confirm their admission in the allotted seats.

The remaining 2 rounds of the CAP will be done after the completion of the FYJC 1st round. If a candidate is allotted a seat in the first preference, it is important for them to confirm their admission. If they miss to confirm their seat in the first round, then they will not be considered in the next round.

Documents required for Maha FYJC 11th Admission 2023?

These documents serve as proof of eligibility for FYJC 11th-grade admission. The following documents are required for admission to class 11:

The original marksheet of Class 10th

SSLC certificate

Caste certificate for SC, ST, VJ/NT, OBC, SBC

Non creamy layer certificate for VJ/NT, OBC, SBC

EWS Eligibility Certificate

Disability Certificate for Divyang/Disabled

Sports certificate

FYJC Reservation Criteria in Maharashtra

Category Reserved Dates For Raigad District Scheduled Castes (SC) 13% 11% Scheduled Tribes (ST) 7% 9% Vimukta Jati (VJ-A) 3% 3% Nomadic Tribes (NT-B) 2.5% 2.5% Nomadic Tribes (NT-C) 3.5% 3.5% Nomadic Tribes (NT-D) 2% 2% Special Backward Class (SBC) 2% 2% Other Backward Class (OBC) 19% 19% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 10% 10% For Open Admission 38% 38%

Reserved seats under Quota for MAHA FYJC Admission 2023

Quota Minority Junior College Non minority Jr. College Inhouse Quota 10% 10% Management Quota 5% 5% Minority Quota 50% Not Applicable

Also Read: CUET UG 2023: Over 4 Lakh Aspirants Compete for Admission at BR Ambedkar University