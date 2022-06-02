Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Next Week?: Here's What Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Said about MSBSBHSE 12th, 10th Results

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Next Week?: As rumour mills continue to churn speculations about Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 Date, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has come to the rescue of the students. In a media interaction, Ms Gaikwad hinted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is likely to declare the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 in June itself, most likely by next week. Along with this, she also mentioned that the SSC Results 2022 Maharashtra Board will also be declared this month, mostly after 15 days of the announcement of Class 12 Board Results. The announcement comes as a major relief for lakhs of students who have appeared for the Maharashtra 10th, 12th Board Exams and are waiting for the declaration of SSC and HSC Results 2022.

Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Dates To be Announced Soon

During the interaction with media persons, Ms Gaikwad was informed about the rumours and speculations going around on social media with regards to the MSBSHSE SSC, HSC Result 2022 Dates. In response to this, she informed that the board is in its final stages of completing the compilation of the Final Results Data and will be declaring the same soon. Regarding the MSBSHSE Result Date, she informed that the board officials are soon expected to hold a press conference to announce the result date.

It must be noted that earlier, when the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams ended, Ms Gaikwad had also hinted that the Maharashtra Board Results 2022 will be declared in June 2022. Sharing an update on her social media account, she had informed that Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 date will fall around 10th June 10 whereas SSC Result 2022 date is likely to be around 20th June 2022. However, these are merely tentative dates and the final dates for the Maharashtra Board Results 2022 is likely to be notified by the board in the coming days.

35 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra Board Results

As per rough estimates, around 35 lakh students from across the state of Maharashtra have appeared for the 10th, 12th Exams and are now waiting for the declaration of Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022. Of the total number, around 15 lakh students are waiting for MSBSHSE HSC Results 2022 while the rest 20 lakhs are awaiting the SSC Results 2022 Maharashtra Board. While the Maharashtra Board Result 2022 Date might be something that is not confirmed yet, one thing that is for sure is that the SSC and HSC Results will be declared online and made available to the students in the form of digital scorecards. Students will be able to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2022 online by logging onto the official portal mahresults.nic.in.

