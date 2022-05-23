Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Soon: When will MSBSHSE board Declare Class 12 Results? Get Expected Date, Time Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: With nearly 15 lakh students awaiting the declaration of Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2022, questions around the declaration date and time from students are natural. However, with no clear indication about MSBSHSE 12th Result 2022 Date and Time, rumours and speculations around the same have been going viral on social media. However, amid misleading reports, local media agencies who operate from Pune have hinted that the Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 is likely to be declared soon. The report has not specified any particular date for MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 Date, in all likelihood it will be declared by end of May or the first week of June 2022.

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 - All You Need To Know

Evaluation Nears Completion

Reports received from the various parts of the state have hinted that the evaluation process for Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 is nearing completion. Tentatively, MSBSHSE officials have hinted that the checking of Class 12 answer sheets is expected to be completed by 28th May 2022, following which the processing of result data will begin. After the completion of this process, MSBSHSE HSC Result 2022 will be declared by the board soon.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Expected Date

Going by the trends of the last few years, the board takes around a week to collect and process marks and result in data of HSC students from across the state. This puts the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date, tentatively, in the second week of June 2022. Few sources close to the MSBSHSE, Pune have also hinted that the Class 12 Results will be declared by 10th June 2022. However, this is merely a speculative date and the final Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 date will be confirmed by the board soon. As and when the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 is announced, it will be made available to the students online in the form of a digital scorecard which will be published online. The Maharashtra HSC Result for Class 12 will be available on the official result website - mahresults.nic.in.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Delayed?: Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 Likely to Pushed Back as Class 10 Results Still Not OUT