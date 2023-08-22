Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 and 3 Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the Round 2 and 3 counselling dates. Candidates who wish to participate in the seat allotment process can apply on the official website. As per the official schedule, the second round will begin on September 1, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

While announcing the schedule, CET Cell stated, “At the end of first round, there are few vacant seats. The schedule to fill vacant seats of Government/ Corporation/ Government Aided/ Private Unaided/ Minority Medical Colleges through Second Round of counselling.”

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Check out the counselling dates for the second round below:

Events Dates Last date to resign CAP 1 seat without forfeiture of security deposit August 30, 2023, till 5.30 PM Display of CAP 2 seat matrix September 1, 2023 CAP 2 choice filling process for eligible candidates of NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 (choices filled in Round 1 will be considered null & void) September 2, 2023, to September 4, 2023, 11.59 PM CAP 2 selection list announcement September 6, 2023 Physical joining and filling of status retention form with completion of admission process September 7, 2023, to September 11, 2023, 5.30 PM Deadline for cancellation of admission for joined candidates with forfeiture of security deposit September 18, till 5.30 PM

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

Check out the counselling dates for the third round below:

Events Dates Registration Window September 18, 2023, to September 21, 2023 Payment of registration fee September 18, 2023, to September 22, 2023, 11.59 PM Uploading of required documents after payment September 18, 2023, to September 22, 2023, 3 PM Display of Round 3 seat matrix September 21, 2023 Release of Round 3 provisional merit list September 23, 2023 CAP 3 choice filling process for eligible candidates (NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023) September 23, 2023, to September 25, 2023, 6 PM CAP 3 selection list declaration September 21, 2023 Physical joining and filling of status retention form with completion of admission process September 27, 2023, to September 30, 2023, 5.30 PM

Also Read: HP NEET UG Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in; Get Final Allotment PDF Here