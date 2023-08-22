  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 and 3 Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 and 3 Schedule Out; Check Dates Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule is live for rounds 2 and 3 now. Candidates can check out the complete schedule on the official website: cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 22, 2023 17:55 IST
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023
Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023: CET Cell, Maharashtra has released the Round 2 and 3 counselling dates. Candidates who wish to participate in the seat allotment process can apply on the official website. As per the official schedule, the second round will begin on September 1, 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

While announcing the schedule, CET Cell stated, “At the end of first round, there are few vacant seats. The schedule to fill vacant seats of Government/ Corporation/ Government Aided/ Private Unaided/ Minority Medical Colleges through Second Round of counselling.”

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule- Click Here (PDF File)

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Check out the counselling dates for the second round below:

Events

Dates

Last date to resign CAP 1 seat without forfeiture of security deposit

August 30, 2023, till 5.30 PM

Display of CAP 2 seat matrix

September 1, 2023

CAP 2 choice filling process for eligible candidates of NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023 (choices filled in Round 1 will be considered null & void)

September 2, 2023, to September 4, 2023, 11.59 PM

CAP 2 selection list announcement

September 6, 2023

Physical joining and filling of status retention form with completion of admission process

September 7, 2023, to September 11, 2023, 5.30 PM

Deadline for cancellation of admission for joined candidates with forfeiture of security deposit

September 18, till 5.30 PM

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates

Check out the counselling dates for the third round below:

Events

Dates

Registration Window

September 18, 2023, to September 21, 2023

Payment of registration fee

September 18, 2023, to September 22, 2023, 11.59 PM

Uploading of required documents after payment

September 18, 2023, to September 22, 2023, 3 PM

Display of Round 3 seat matrix

September 21, 2023

Release of Round 3 provisional merit list

September 23, 2023

CAP 3 choice filling process for eligible candidates (NEET PG 2023 and NEET MDS 2023)

September 23, 2023, to September 25, 2023, 6 PM

CAP 3 selection list declaration

September 21, 2023

Physical joining and filling of status retention form with completion of admission process

September 27, 2023, to September 30, 2023, 5.30 PM

Also Read: HP NEET UG Merit List 2023 Released at amruhp.ac.in; Get Final Allotment PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023