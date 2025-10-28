Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Counselling Round 3 Merit List out at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Choice Filling Ends Today

Key Points
- Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list is out today, October 28, 2025.
- Choice filling will end today on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.
- Seat allotment results will be released on October 30, 2025.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list today, October 28, 2025. The cell will conclude the choice filling process today, October 28, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be released on October 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org to check their allotment results. Candidates who did not secure seats in Round 2 are eligible for the following counselling rounds.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
medicalug2025.mahacet.org
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Note to the Candidates
- The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result will be declared based on the choices filled by the candidates.
- Allotted candidates will need to report to their college, fill the status retention form, and submit the original documents along with paying the required fee to confirm their allotment.
- Candidates must join the allotted seat of CAP round 3.
- Round 3 allotted candidates will not be considered for next rounds, irrespective of whether they join their colleges or not. The official Maharashtra CET Cell notice states, “Seats may increase due to cancellations of AIQ allotted candidates for round-3. Hence candidates are advised to take note of the same and exercise their choice filling carefully during the given period.”
Maharashtra NEET UG counselling was postponed due to 152 MBBS candidates submitting invalid documents to seek admission in round 3 counselling and the addition of new MBBS seats approved by NMC.
