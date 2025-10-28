Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Counselling Round 3 Merit List out at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Choice Filling Ends Today

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list today, October 28, 2025. The cell will conclude the choice filling process today, October 28, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be released on October 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org to check their allotment results. Candidates who did not secure seats in Round 2 are eligible for the following counselling rounds.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: