Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Counselling Round 3 Merit List out at medicalug2025.mahacet.org; Choice Filling Ends Today

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 28, 2025, 15:56 IST

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list was released today, October 28, 2025. Choice filling will end today and seat allotment results will be released on October 30, 2025 on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list is out today, October 28, 2025.
Key Points

  • Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list is out today, October 28, 2025.
  • Choice filling will end today on the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org.
  • Seat allotment results will be released on October 30, 2025.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list today, October 28, 2025. The cell will conclude the choice filling process today, October 28, 2025 and the seat allotment result will be released on October 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org to check their allotment results. Candidates who did not secure seats in Round 2 are eligible for the following counselling rounds.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Highlights

Candidates can check the following table carrying the important details related to Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 revised merit list

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

medicalug2025.mahacet.org

Stream 

Medical

Dental

Nursing 

State 

Maharashtra 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2025 Important Note to the Candidates

  • The Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 seat allotment result will be declared based on the choices filled by the candidates. 
  • Allotted candidates will need to report to their college, fill the status retention form, and submit the original documents along with paying the required fee to confirm  their allotment.
  • Candidates  must join the allotted seat of CAP round 3. 
  • Round 3 allotted candidates will not be considered for next rounds, irrespective of whether they join their colleges or not. The official Maharashtra CET Cell notice states, “Seats may increase due to cancellations of AIQ allotted candidates for round-3. Hence candidates are advised to take note of the same and exercise their choice filling carefully during the given period.”

Maharashtra NEET UG counselling was postponed due to 152 MBBS candidates submitting invalid documents to seek admission in round 3 counselling and the addition of new MBBS seats approved by NMC.

