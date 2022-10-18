    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced for Health Science Courses, Check Schedule Here

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022:The officials have released the dates for NEET UG counselling 2022 for health science courses at cetcell.mahacet.org. The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration has started and it will conclude on 22nd Oct. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 18, 2022 17:04 IST
    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced for Health Science Courses
    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced for Health Science Courses

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released the dates for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 for health science courses. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. 

    As per the released schedule, the registration for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 has already started. The last date to apply for Health Sciences courses is 22nd October 2022. The different health sciences course includes -  MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B (PandO), BSc (Nursing). 

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Health Sciences Courses 

    Events 

    Dates

    Last date of online registration (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing)

    22nd October 2022 (11:59 PM)

    Payment of Registration Fees for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing)

    17th to 23rd October 2022 (5 PM)

    Uploading of colored scanned copy of documents 

    17th to 24th October 2022 (5 PM)

    Release of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDSGroup C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing

    20th October 2022

    Online Filling of Preference Group A - MBBS/BDSGroup C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing

    21st to 27th October 2022 (5:30 PM)

    Releaseof Provisional Merit List of registeredcandidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing)

    25th October 2022 (5:30 PM)

    Release of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDSGroup C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing

    28th October 2022

    Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque

    29th October to 4th November 2022

    Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

    As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that - “The admission process for government, government aided, corporation, private unaided and minority institution for health science courses in the state of Maharashtra will be carried out by the commissioner and competent authority, state Common Entrance Test cell, Mumbai. This process will require the NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the registration process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered.” 

    Also Read: MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat allotment List (Today), Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification