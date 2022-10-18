Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates Announced for Health Science Courses, Check Schedule Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released the dates for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 for health science courses. Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the released schedule, the registration for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2022 has already started. The last date to apply for Health Sciences courses is 22nd October 2022. The different health sciences course includes - MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B (PandO), BSc (Nursing).

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Health Sciences Courses

Events Dates Last date of online registration (Common for All Courses) MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing) 22nd October 2022 (11:59 PM) Payment of Registration Fees for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O)/ B.Sc (Nursing) 17th to 23rd October 2022 (5 PM) Uploading of colored scanned copy of documents 17th to 24th October 2022 (5 PM) Release of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDSGroup C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing 20th October 2022 Online Filling of Preference Group A - MBBS/BDSGroup C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing 21st to 27th October 2022 (5:30 PM) Releaseof Provisional Merit List of registeredcandidates for MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O) and B.Sc (Nursing) 25th October 2022 (5:30 PM) Release of CAP Round - 1 Selection List Group A - MBBS/BDSGroup C - BPTH/BOTH/BASLP/B P&O/B.Sc.Nursing 28th October 2022 Joining and Filling of Status Retention Form with All Original Documents & Requisite Fees by DD/Cheque 29th October to 4th November 2022

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

As per the notice released, it has been mentioned that - “The admission process for government, government aided, corporation, private unaided and minority institution for health science courses in the state of Maharashtra will be carried out by the commissioner and competent authority, state Common Entrance Test cell, Mumbai. This process will require the NEET All India Rank of the candidate to be filled during the registration process. Only NEET All India Rank needs to be filled up during the Online Registration Process. No other Rank should be entered.”

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat allotment List (Today), Check at cetcell.mahacet.org