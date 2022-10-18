MHT CET 2022: CAP Round 1 Seat allotment List (Today), Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2022 Round 1 Allotment List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be announcing the MHT CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment List today. Candidates who have applied for the CAP Allotment process for the B.E and B.Tech programme can visit the official website of Maharashtra CET to check the CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List.

Students allotted seats in MHT CET 2022 round 1 allotment process can accept the allotment and continue with the admission procedure from October 19 to 21, 2022. The MHT CET 2022 Seat Allotment CAP Round 1 list will be available on the official website of Maharashtra CET.

To download the Maharashtra CET CAP Round 1 Allotment list candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials on the link allotment list link provided. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check the MHT CET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment.

MHT CET round 1 Seat Allotment (Link Available Soon)

Maharashtra CET 2022 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment - Steps to check

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment list will be available on the official website today. Candidates who are allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment are required to complete the seat acceptance through the login and report to the allotted institution and complete the admission procedure by October 21, 2022. Check below the steps to follow to check the allotment list.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Allotment Portal

Step 3: Click on the MHT CET round 1 allotment list

Step 4: Enter the login credentials in the allotment link given

Step 5: Download the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 1 provisional allotment list for further reference

