Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022: Check Tentative schedule for board results here

Maharashtra Board Results 2022: Officials from the Maharashtra state Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have stated that the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2022 are likely to be released by June 5, 2022. The Maharashtra SSC Examinations were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022 and HSC exams were held from March 4 to 30, 2022.

As per reports, a tentative timeline has been released for the Maharashtra Board Examination results as per which the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 will be released by June 5, 2022, while the Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 will be announced by June 15, 2022.

Students who have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC and SSC Exams 2022 will be able to check their results through the link which will be provided on the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahahsscboard.in

Confirmed schedule awaited

Students must note that the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Result Schedule 2022 is only tentative and the confirmed schedule for the Maharashtra Board Results 2022 will be updated here as and when the schedule will be announced on the official website.

The Tentative schedule for the release of the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2022 has been speculated since the board has completed the evaluation of the answer sheets and the final moderation of marks is underway.

Along with releasing the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2022, the board will also be releasing the list of students who have topped the examinations.

