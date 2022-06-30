Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2022 (Announced): Get List of Websites To Check Telangana TS Class 10 Result Here

Check Statistics of Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2022

TS SSC result 2022 Declared Number of students Appeared 5,03,579 Number of students Passed 4,53,201 Overall pass percentage: 90%

Telangana SSC class 10 Results 2022 - Direct Link (Uploading...)

Updated as on 30th June at 11.50 AM

When will Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2022 be Out?

As per the updates, Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has declared the class 10th results in a press conference today in online mode. However, the result link of the Telangana SSC result has not been activated yet. They can check their Manabadi SSC result 2022 on this page as well as on the official websites.

Updated as on 30th June at 11.46 AM

Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2022 Announced

Telangana education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy has announced results for Manabadi SSC 10th result today in a press meet. Along with the announcement of BSE Telangana result 2022, the authorities have also released the pass percentage and statistics. As of now, the board has not yet activated the TS Class 10th result link. Once activated, students who appeared for the board exam can check their respective results on the official websites - bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in and on this page.

Updated as on 30th June at 11.31 AM

What login credentials are required to check Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2022?

Once the Telangana TS Class 10 result link is activated, students will have to use the required login credentials that is - exam hall ticket number, date of birth and other details in the space provided. They can visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in. Also, they can check their Manabadi SSC 10th result 2022 on this page. The Telangana SSC Results are going to be announced in a press meet which is scheduled to be held at 11:30 AM.

Updated as on 30th June at 10.42 AM

Manabadi SSC 10th Result 2022, Telangana TS Class 10 Result Link: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations or class 10 result on 30th June 2022. As per the released notification, the board will announce the state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Telangana SSC result at Dr MCRHRD Institute at 11.30 am. Students who have appeared for Manabadi Telangana 10th can check the results on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Apart from these websites, students will also be able to check their Manabadi Telangana SSC 10th result at telangana10.jagranjosh.com. To download the TS 10 result, students will have to enter their exam hall ticket number in the login window. There might be chances that the Telangana SSC 2022 result website might be unresponsive. In that case, students can also check their Manabadi Telangana SSC 10th result offline through SMS. As per the data available, a total of 5,09,275 students have registered for the SSC exam this year.

Also Read: Get Live Updates of TS SSC Results 2022 Here

Where To Check Manabadi Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022?

Around 5 lakh students will be able to check their TS class 10th exam results in online mode at different websites. Once released, students can check the result in online mode or via SMS. However, there are chances that the official website might not work. So, in that case, students or parents can check these alternative websites -

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

telangana10.jagranjosh.com

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will release the Telangana SSC result 2022 through other methods too. Students can check Telangana TS class 10th results 2022 in online mode on the official website or through SMS as well.

Also Read: TS SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: BSE Telangana to declare Class 10 Results Today at bse.telangana.gov.in

How To Check Manabadi Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022 via SMS?

To check the TS SSC 2022 result, students need to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. Check the format below -

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on phone.

Step 2 - Type a message in this format - TS10ROLL NUMBER.

Step 3 - Now send it to the number provided by the board - 56263.

Step 4 - Telangana SSC result 2022 will be sent as SMS on the same number.

Also Read: Telangana SSC Result 2022: Know Where When and How to Check TS Class 10th Result Link Here