    TS SSC 10th Results 2022 Live: Telangana Board 10th Result Tomorrow 11:30AM at bse.telangana.gov.in

    Published on: Wed 29 Jun 2022 04:23 PM IST

    TS SSC 10th Results 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Telangana Board 10th Results on June 30, 2022Check TS SSC Results 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.inApproximately 5 Lakh students registered for exams

    TS SSC 10th Results 2022: According to the official notification released, the Telangana Board 10th Results will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow - June 30, 2022. As per the timings mentioned, the TS SSC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 11:30 AM. The results will be announced in an official press conference by the state education minister Savitha Indra Reddy. Students can check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

    As per reports, approximately 5 Lakh students are awaiting the release of the Telangana SSC Results 2022. Approximately 5.09 Lakh students registered for the TS SSC Exams 2022. The exams were conducted across 2,861 examination centres.

    To check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 students can visit the website and enter the TS SSC Roll Number in the link provided. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the TS SSC Results 2022 through the direct link which will be made available here. The link will be activated as and when the results are announced on the official website.

    Telangana SSC class 10 Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 29 Jun 08:05 PM

      Will the Results be available offline?

      The Telangana 10th Result declaration will be done in the online mode only. Students will be issued with the official marks memo in the offline mode shortly after the results are announced.

    • 29 Jun 07:45 PM

      TS 10th Results 2022: Alternative Marking system used in 2021

      Telangana Board followed the general pattern of provising an alternative marking system for evaluating the class 10 students. The decision was taken since the exams were cancelled by the board due to the pandemic. 

    • 29 Jun 07:25 PM

      When will the Telangana 10th Results be Announced

      Telangana class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website tomorrow. The results will be announced at 11:30 AM. 

    • 29 Jun 07:05 PM

      TS SSC Results 2022: Marks Memo

      Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow - June 30, 2022. Candidates can cgeck the marks memo here.

      Telangana 10th Results 2022 

    • 29 Jun 06:45 PM

      How to download Telangana 10th Marks Memo

      Telangana Board 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the official tomorrow. Shortly after the SSC Results are announced, candidates will be able to download their Marks Memo through the link provided online. Students can follow the Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 by entering the login credentials in the Result link on the website. 

    • 29 Jun 06:25 PM

      TS 10th Results 2022: Education Minister to announce the results

      Just as the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 were annouced by by state Education Minister Savitha Indra Reddy, the Class 10 Telangana Board Results 2022 will also be announced in a press conference by the education minister. 

      Telangana class 10 Results 2022 

    • 29 Jun 06:05 PM

      TS SSC Results 2022: Login Credentials

      To check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. The login credentials required to check the TS SSC Results 2022 is given below.

      • District
      • School
      • Name
      • Date of Birth

    • 29 Jun 05:45 PM

      How to check TS SSC Results 2022 on Jagran Josh

      Along with the result link provided on the official website, students will also be able to check the results through the link available on this page. Students can follow the steps given below to check the TS SSC Results at Jagran Josh.com

      Step 1: Visit the official website of Jagran Josh

      Step 2: Click on the Result 2022 Link available on the homepage

      Step 3: Select the State and Class from the dropdown box

      Step 4: Download the TS SSC Results 2022 for further reference


    • 29 Jun 05:25 PM

      TS SSC Results 2022: Login Window

      Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 Results 2022 on the official website tomorrow. Students when checking the results are required to login using the District, School, Name and Date of Birth 

      TS SSC Results 2022 

    • 29 Jun 05:05 PM

      Telangana 10th Results 2022: Previous year statistics

      Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous year board exams below. 

      Years

      No. of candidates appeared

      Girls pass %

      Boys pass %

      Overall pass %

      2021

      5,21,073

      100

      100

      100

      2020

      5,34,903

      100

      100

      100

      2019

      5,46,728

      93.68

      91.15

      92.43

    • 29 Jun 04:45 PM

      TS SSC Results 2022: Intermediate Results Declared

      Telangana Board recently announced the Intermediate Results for first and second dyear students. As per the data provided the overall pass percentage for TS 1st year students was 63.32% and the overall pass percentage for TS 2nd year students was 67.16%. 

       

    • 29 Jun 04:25 PM

      TS SSC Results 2022 Grading System

      Telangana Board SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow. Along with the marks, students will also be provided with the grade as per their marks secured. Check the Grading system followed by the board here.

      Grade

      Grade Point

      Marks in Other Subjects

      Marks in 2nd Language

      A1

      10

      91-100

      90-100

      A2

      9

      81-90

      79-89

      B1

      8

      71-80

      68-78

      B2

      7

      61-70

      57-67

      C1

      6

      51-60

      46-56

      C2

      5

      41-50

      35-45

      D

      4

      35-40

      20-34

      E

      -

      0-34

      00-19

    • 29 Jun 04:05 PM

      Alternative links to check Telangana SSC Results 2022

      Telangana 10th Results will also be available on the official website of Jagran Josh. Candidates can click on the link provided below to check the results incase the official website crashed

      • telangana10.jagranjosh.com

      • results.jagranjosh.com

    • 29 Jun 03:50 PM

      How to check Telangana class 10 Results

      Telangana Board class 10 results 2022 will be made live on the official website tomorrow. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the TS SSC Results 2022.

      • Step 1: Visit the Telangana Board official website

      • Step 2: Click on the TS SSC Result link

      • Step 3: Enter the Telangana 10th Roll Number in the result link

      • Step 4: The Telangana 10th Results 2022 will be displayed

      • Step 5: Download the TS 10th Results 2022 for further reference

    • 29 Jun 03:30 PM

      TS SSC Notification Released

      Telangana Board officials have released the official notification for the Telangana SSC Results 2022. The notification was issued on June 28, 2022 by the officials.

      TS SSC Results 2022 

    • 29 Jun 03:10 PM

      Number of students who have appeared for the TS SSC Exams

      Telangana 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials tomorrow. Approximately 5 Lakh students appeared for the Telangana 10th examinations. As per the data available 5,09,275 students registered for the Telangana SSC Exam which were conducted from May 23, 2022 in the morning session. The exams were held across 2,861 exam centres.


    • 29 Jun 03:08 PM

      List of Websites to check TS 10th Results 2022

      Telangana SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website tomorrow - June 30, 2022. The board officials have also provided a list of websites where students can check their results. 

      • bse.telangana.gov.in

      • bseresults.telangana.gov.in

    • 29 Jun 03:05 PM

      TS SSC Results 2022 Date and Time Announced

      The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has notified the exact date and time for the declaration of the SSC Examination results. As per the notification issued, TS 10th Results 2022 will be declared on June 30, 2022 @ 11:30 AM


