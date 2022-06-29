TS SSC 10th Results 2022 Live: Telangana Board 10th Result Tomorrow 11:30AM at bse.telangana.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS Telangana Board 10th Results on June 30, 2022 Check TS SSC Results 2022 at bse.telangana.gov.in Approximately 5 Lakh students registered for exams

TS SSC 10th Results 2022: According to the official notification released, the Telangana Board 10th Results will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow - June 30, 2022. As per the timings mentioned, the TS SSC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 11:30 AM. The results will be announced in an official press conference by the state education minister Savitha Indra Reddy. Students can check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

As per reports, approximately 5 Lakh students are awaiting the release of the Telangana SSC Results 2022. Approximately 5.09 Lakh students registered for the TS SSC Exams 2022. The exams were conducted across 2,861 examination centres.

To check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 students can visit the website and enter the TS SSC Roll Number in the link provided. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the TS SSC Results 2022 through the direct link which will be made available here. The link will be activated as and when the results are announced on the official website.

Telangana SSC class 10 Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Keep Refreshing this page to get regular Updates