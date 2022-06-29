TS SSC 10th Results 2022 Live: Telangana Board 10th Result Tomorrow 11:30AM at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC 10th Results 2022: According to the official notification released, the Telangana Board 10th Results will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow - June 30, 2022. As per the timings mentioned, the TS SSC Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 11:30 AM. The results will be announced in an official press conference by the state education minister Savitha Indra Reddy. Students can check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
As per reports, approximately 5 Lakh students are awaiting the release of the Telangana SSC Results 2022. Approximately 5.09 Lakh students registered for the TS SSC Exams 2022. The exams were conducted across 2,861 examination centres.
To check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 students can visit the website and enter the TS SSC Roll Number in the link provided. Along with the link on the official website, students will also be able to check the TS SSC Results 2022 through the direct link which will be made available here. The link will be activated as and when the results are announced on the official website.
Telangana SSC class 10 Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)
29 Jun 08:05 PMWill the Results be available offline?
The Telangana 10th Result declaration will be done in the online mode only. Students will be issued with the official marks memo in the offline mode shortly after the results are announced.
29 Jun 07:45 PMTS 10th Results 2022: Alternative Marking system used in 2021
Telangana Board followed the general pattern of provising an alternative marking system for evaluating the class 10 students. The decision was taken since the exams were cancelled by the board due to the pandemic.
29 Jun 07:25 PMWhen will the Telangana 10th Results be Announced
Telangana class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website tomorrow. The results will be announced at 11:30 AM.
29 Jun 07:05 PMTS SSC Results 2022: Marks Memo
Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced tomorrow - June 30, 2022. Candidates can cgeck the marks memo here.
29 Jun 06:45 PMHow to download Telangana 10th Marks Memo
Telangana Board 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the official tomorrow. Shortly after the SSC Results are announced, candidates will be able to download their Marks Memo through the link provided online. Students can follow the Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 by entering the login credentials in the Result link on the website.
29 Jun 06:25 PMTS 10th Results 2022: Education Minister to announce the results
Just as the Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 were annouced by by state Education Minister Savitha Indra Reddy, the Class 10 Telangana Board Results 2022 will also be announced in a press conference by the education minister.
29 Jun 06:05 PMTS SSC Results 2022: Login Credentials
To check the Telangana SSC Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. The login credentials required to check the TS SSC Results 2022 is given below.
29 Jun 05:25 PMTS SSC Results 2022: Login Window
Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the class 10 Results 2022 on the official website tomorrow. Students when checking the results are required to login using the District, School, Name and Date of Birth
29 Jun 05:05 PMTelangana 10th Results 2022: Previous year statistics
Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous year board exams below.
|
Years
|
No. of candidates appeared
|
Girls pass %
|
Boys pass %
|
Overall pass %
|
2021
|
5,21,073
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
5,34,903
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2019
|
5,46,728
|
93.68
|
91.15
|
92.43
29 Jun 04:45 PMTS SSC Results 2022: Intermediate Results Declared
Telangana Board recently announced the Intermediate Results for first and second dyear students. As per the data provided the overall pass percentage for TS 1st year students was 63.32% and the overall pass percentage for TS 2nd year students was 67.16%.
29 Jun 04:25 PMTS SSC Results 2022 Grading System
Telangana Board SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board tomorrow. Along with the marks, students will also be provided with the grade as per their marks secured. Check the Grading system followed by the board here.
|
Grade
|
Grade Point
|
Marks in Other Subjects
|
Marks in 2nd Language
|
A1
|
10
|
91-100
|
90-100
|
A2
|
9
|
81-90
|
79-89
|
B1
|
8
|
71-80
|
68-78
|
B2
|
7
|
61-70
|
57-67
|
C1
|
6
|
51-60
|
46-56
|
C2
|
5
|
41-50
|
35-45
|
D
|
4
|
35-40
|
20-34
|
E
|
-
|
0-34
|
00-19
29 Jun 03:50 PMHow to check Telangana class 10 Results
Telangana Board class 10 results 2022 will be made live on the official website tomorrow. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the TS SSC Results 2022.
Step 1: Visit the Telangana Board official website
Step 2: Click on the TS SSC Result link
Step 3: Enter the Telangana 10th Roll Number in the result link
Step 4: The Telangana 10th Results 2022 will be displayed
Step 5: Download the TS 10th Results 2022 for further reference
29 Jun 03:30 PMTS SSC Notification Released
Telangana Board officials have released the official notification for the Telangana SSC Results 2022. The notification was issued on June 28, 2022 by the officials.
29 Jun 03:10 PMNumber of students who have appeared for the TS SSC Exams
Telangana 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials tomorrow. Approximately 5 Lakh students appeared for the Telangana 10th examinations. As per the data available 5,09,275 students registered for the Telangana SSC Exam which were conducted from May 23, 2022 in the morning session. The exams were held across 2,861 exam centres.
29 Jun 03:08 PMList of Websites to check TS 10th Results 2022
Telangana SSC Results 2022 will be announced on the official website tomorrow - June 30, 2022. The board officials have also provided a list of websites where students can check their results.
bse.telangana.gov.in
bseresults.telangana.gov.in
29 Jun 03:05 PMTS SSC Results 2022 Date and Time Announced
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education has notified the exact date and time for the declaration of the SSC Examination results. As per the notification issued, TS 10th Results 2022 will be declared on June 30, 2022 @ 11:30 AM
TS SSC results will release on 30-6-2022 at 11:30 AM.— 𝕊𝕌𝕁𝕀𝕋ℍ ℝ𝔼𝔻𝔻𝕐 (@ALWAYSSUJITH) June 28, 2022
⬇️https://t.co/6DY7CrW5YDhttps://t.co/v41GKIgtgx#Telangana #TelanganaNews #SSC pic.twitter.com/DJ1cDQzqsS