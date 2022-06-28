TS SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Telangana 10th Class Results to be Declared on 30th June at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: 30th June will turn out to be a day of cheer and jubilation for students awaiting their Telangana SSC Result 2022. As per the latest update, the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is all set to declare the TS 10th Class Result 2022 for the annual SSC Exam on Thursday - 30th June 2022. Ending the long chain of rumours and speculations, the BSE Telangana SSC Results 2022 Date and Time was confirmed by the Board through an official update which was issued today. The notice confirmed that the Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on 30th June at 11:30 AM. The announcement has put hearts and minds of lakhs of students at peace, as they were waiting for the announcement for quite some time now.

Where to check BSE Telangana SSC Result 2022?

Taking advantage of the digital technology and with an aim to share the TS 10th Class Results 2022 easily among the students, the board will declare results online and make them available on the official websites and portals of the board. After the press meet in which BSE Telangana Officials will officially announce the results, the TSBSE SSC Result 2022 will be published online via the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.

However, the official website of the board is often riddled with technical problems and difficulties which makes checking TS SSC Result 2022 nearly impossible for the students. To overcome this challenge, jagranjosh.com will be serving the Telangana 10th Results 2022 for SSC Exam on this page as well as on the pages linked below. Students who want to get priority access to TS SSC Results 2022 are advised to bookmark the below-given link and return back to it to check their Class 10 Results of Telangana Board.

5 Lakh Students to Receive TS SSC Result 2022

As per the tentative estimates shared by the BSE Telangana, around 5 lakh students have appeared for the SSC Exam and will be receiving their TS SSC Result 2022 on 30th June 2022. As per the data available right now, a total of 5,09,275 students have registered for the SSC Exam which was held from 23rd May 2022. The exam was held in the morning session i.e., from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM. The exam was held at 2,861 centres spread across the state. Now, all the students who have appeared for the TS SSC Exam 2022 will be receiving their Telangana Class 10 Result 2022 online on Thursday. To be among the first students to receive the TS SSC Result 2022, students are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com.

