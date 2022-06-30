TS 10th Results 2022 (Declared): What is the Minimum Mark Required to Qualify Telangana Board 10th Exam Result Here

Telangana Board 10th Exam Result:

Telangana Board officials have finally announced the TS SSC Results 2022 on the official website today. The results have been announced by state education minister Sabitha Idra Reddy at a press conference conducted at 11:30 AM. Students will shortly be able to check the results through the link provided here. The link will be activated here soon.

Updated as on June 30, 2022 @ 11:30 AM

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will be announcing the TS 10th Results 2022 today. As per the official notification issued, the Telangana Board 10th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials by 11:30 AM today.

In order to qualify and be eligible for the class 11 admissions, it required that the students secure the minimum marks in the Telangana SSC examinations. Students can check below the minimum marks, grading system and other details of the Telangana board SSC results 2012.

Minimum marks required

Telangana Board Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials today at 11:30 AM. As per the marking scheme followed by the board officials, students must secure a minimum of 35% marks in order to be considered as qualified. Candidates must also note that this 35% needs to be secured as aggregate and individually in all the subjects including theory and practical exams.

Marks Memo Details

Telangana board SSC Marks Memo will be available on the official website for download shortly after the exam results are announced by the officials. Students can download the marksheets through the login link available on the official website. Students must however note that the online copy of the marks memo is provisional and the original will be available through the respective schools.

How to download Marks Memo

To download the provisional online copy of the Telangana 10th marks memo students are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials mentioned.

Visit the BSE Telangana official website

Click on the TS 10th result link

Enter the class 10 Telangana registration number

The Telangana class 10 marks memo will be displayed

Download the Telangana Marks Memo for further admissions

Details mentioned on TS 10th Marks memo

The Telangana Board SSC Marks Memo will include the candidate details and the marks secured in the exams. Candidates can check for the following details on the TS SSC marks memo

Candidate name and roll number

Exam details

Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status of the students

