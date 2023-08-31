Manipur HSE Class 12 Improvement Exam Schedule Released, Theory Exams From September 4

Manipur HSE Improvement Schedule 2023: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur has announced the schedule for the Manipur class 12 improvement exams. According to the schedule released, the class 12 improvement exam will be conducted on September 4, 2023. Candidates who failed to clear the HSE exam in the first attempt can appear for the exam to improve their scores.

The schedule has been released on the official website of the Manipur Board. According to the dates given, the class 12 improvement exam will be conducted on September 4, 2023, while the practical exam will be conducted on September 6, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of the board to check the schedule and other details.

Manipur Class 12 Improvement Exam Schedule

Exam Date Time Theory September 4, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Practical September 6, 2023 10 am onwards

Manipur board HSE class 12 improvement exam will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates appearing for the improvement exams are advised to report to the exam centre well ahead of the commencement of the exam along with their admit card.

In a separate notification released, all the candidates appearing for the COHSEM HSE class 12 improvement exam have been allotted centres for the theory and practical exams as per the given annexure. Students are advised to appear for the exams at the allotted centres.

Manipur Class 12 Imrpivement Exam Centres - Click Here

Candidates must make sure that they carry with them their improvement exam admit card when reporting to the centres. Candidates are advised to contact school authorities for any details regarding the improvement exam.

