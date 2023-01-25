Manipur HSLC Time Table 2023 Released, BOSEM Class 10th Exam To Begin From March 16

Manipur HSLC Time Table 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has released the Manipur HSLC time table 2023 for the students of class 10. They can download the Manipur class 10 time table 2023 at bosem.in. As per the released dates, the Manipur HSLC board exam 2023 will be conducted from March 16 to April 3.

The board will conduct the BOSEM class 10 board exams in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon. As per the updates, the Manipur class 10 practical exam will be conducted from April 17 to 21, 2023. The board will soon release a separate notification for the Manipur HSLC practical exam 2023.

Manipur HSLC Time Table 2023

As per the recent updates, the Manipur HSLC exam will be conducted for 80 marks for 3 hours duration whereass the 48 marks subject paper will be held for 2 hours duration. Check Manipur class 10 board exam dates along with subjects from the table provided below -

Dates Subjects March 16, 2023 English March 21, 2023 Science March 24, 2023 Social Science March 27, 2023 First Language: Manipuri (MM)/ Bengali/ Mizo/ Paite/ Zou/ Hmar/ Tangkhul/ Nepali/ Thadou/ Kuki/ Maola/ Kom/ Vaiphei/ Ruangmei/ Liangmei/ Hindi/ Sanskrit/ Gangte/ SimteSubjects in Lieu of First Language: Elementary Hindi/ Additional English/ Elementary Manipuri (MM)/ Elementary Manipuri (Roman Script) March 31, 2023 Mathematics April 3, 2023 Optional Subjects: Home Science/ Commerce/ Computer Science/ Higher Mathematics/ Thang-Ta/ Fine Arts/ Eshei Nongmai/ Manipuri Jagoi

Manipur Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 pdf - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Manipur HSLC Time Table 2023?

The board has released the Manipur class 10 time table 2023 online on its official website. Apart from the official website, students can check the Manipur 10th time table on this page too. They can go through the steps to know how to download Manipur HSLC time table -

1st Step - Go to official website of Manipur Board - bsem.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on - notice tab.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Scroll and click on - Programme of HSLCE 2023.

5th Step - A pdf fill with Manipur HSLC dates will be displayed.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for reference.

