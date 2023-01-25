TBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Datesheet Released at tbse.tripura.gov.in, Get Complete Schedule Here

TBSE 2023 Datesheet: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Tuesday released the Tripura Board 2023 exam schedule for classes 10th and 12th in online mode. According to the given schedule, the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations will be conducted in the month of March 2023. Students can check and download the detailed schedule of Tripura Board Exam 2023 from the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in

According to the official notification available on the website, the Class 10th examinations will start on March 16, 2023, and the Class 12th examinations will be conducted from March 15, 2023.

As per the recent updates, around 43,503 candidates would appear for the Class 10th and Madrasa Alim whereas 38,034 students would appear for Class 12th examinations this year.

Tripura Board Class 10th and Class 12th Datesheet (PDF) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 10th Datesheet

Students can check the TBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10th datesheet in the table given below.

Subjects Date English March 16, 2023 Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok March 18, 2023 Social Science - History and Political Science Social Science - Economics and Geography March 21, 2023 Science - Biology Science - Physics, and Chemistry March 23, 2023 Mathematics Basic and Standard March 28, 2023 Optional 6th Subject (Language / Vocational) April 18, 2023

Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 12th Datesheet

Students appearing for the TBSE Board Exam 2023 can check the Class 12th datesheet in the table given below.

Subjects Date English March 15, 2023 Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok March 17, 2023 Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology March 20, 2023 Business Studies, Education, Physics March 22, 2023 Accountancy, Biology, History March 24, 2023 Mathematics, Philosophy March 27, 2023 Economics March 29, 2023 Psychology April 1, 2023 Geography April 3, 2023 Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic April 5, 2023 Computer Science, Music April 17, 2023 Optional 6th Subject (Vocational) April 19, 2023

How to Download Tripura Board 2023 Exam Schedule?

Students appearing for the Tripura Board Exams 2023 can follow the steps to know how to download the Tripura Board exam datesheet for class 10 and class 12.

Step 1: Visit TBSE's official website- tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TBSE Madhyamik & HS Exam Schedule 2023 link visible on the screen

Step 3: Download the TBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet

Step 4: Take a printout of the Tripura Board 2023 Exam Schedule for future use

Tripura Board Exam 2023

As per the media reports, TBSE President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha informed that the Class 10th examinations will continue till April 18, 2023, and Class 12th examinations will continue till April 16, 2023.

However, a total of 112 examination centers and around 162 exam centers have been set up this year for Class 12th and Class 10th respectively.

