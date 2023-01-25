    TBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10 and 12 Datesheet Released at tbse.tripura.gov.in, Get Complete Schedule Here

    The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Tripura Board 2023 exam datesheet for classes 10 and 12 in online mode. Interested students can check and download the detailed exam schedule from the official website- tbse.tripura.gov.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 09:46 IST

    TBSE 2023 Datesheet: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Tuesday released the Tripura Board 2023 exam schedule for classes 10th and 12th in online mode. According to the given schedule, the Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations will be conducted in the month of March 2023. Students can check and download the detailed schedule of Tripura Board Exam 2023 from the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in

    According to the official notification available on the website, the Class 10th examinations will start on March 16, 2023, and the Class 12th examinations will be conducted from March 15, 2023.

    As per the recent updates, around 43,503 candidates would appear for the Class 10th and Madrasa Alim whereas 38,034 students would appear for Class 12th examinations this year.

    Tripura Board Class 10th and Class 12th Datesheet (PDF)  - Direct Link (Click Here)

     

    Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 10th Datesheet

    Students can check the TBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10th datesheet in the table given below.

    Subjects

    Date

    English 

    March 16, 2023

    Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok

    March 18, 2023

    Social Science - History and Political Science

    Social Science - Economics and Geography

    March 21, 2023

    Science - Biology

    Science - Physics, and Chemistry

    March 23, 2023

    Mathematics Basic and Standard

    March 28, 2023

    Optional 6th Subject (Language / Vocational) 

    April 18, 2023

    Tripura Board Exam 2023 Class 12th Datesheet

    Students appearing for the TBSE Board Exam 2023 can check the Class 12th datesheet in the table given below.

    Subjects

    Date

    English 

    March 15, 2023

    Bengali, Hindi, Mizo, Kokborok

    March 17, 2023

    Chemistry, Political Science, Sociology

    March 20, 2023

    Business Studies, Education, Physics

    March 22, 2023

    Accountancy, Biology, History

    March 24, 2023

    Mathematics, Philosophy

    March 27, 2023

    Economics

    March 29, 2023

    Psychology

    April 1, 2023

    Geography

    April 3, 2023

    Sanskrit, Statistics, Arabic

    April 5, 2023

    Computer Science, Music

    April 17, 2023

    Optional 6th Subject (Vocational)

    April 19, 2023

    How to Download Tripura Board 2023 Exam Schedule?

    Students appearing for the Tripura Board Exams 2023 can follow the steps to know how to download the Tripura Board exam datesheet for class 10 and class 12. 

    Step 1: Visit TBSE's official website- tbse.tripura.gov.in

    Step 2: Click on the TBSE Madhyamik & HS Exam Schedule 2023 link visible on the screen

    Step 3: Download the TBSE Board Exam 2023 datesheet

    Step 4: Take a printout of the Tripura Board 2023 Exam Schedule for future use

    Tripura Board Exam 2023

    As per the media reports, TBSE President Dr. Bhabatosh Saha informed that the Class 10th examinations will continue till April 18, 2023, and Class 12th examinations will continue till April 16, 2023.

    However, a total of 112 examination centers and around 162 exam centers have been set up this year for Class 12th and Class 10th respectively.

