Meerut School Holiday Announced For July 16th to 23rd Due to Shravan Kanwar Yatra

Meerut School Holiday 2025: Meerut schools will be closed from July 16 to 23, 2025, for the Kanwar Yatra, affecting all UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE affiliated schools, addressing traffic congestion and ensuring safety of school children in the light of issues faced during daily commute. Parents have responded positively to the holiday, and schools found operating will face action by authorities.

Jul 16, 2025, 17:32 IST
Meerut School Holiday from July 16 - 23, 2025 due to Shravan Kanwar Yatra
Meerut: The Meerut and Muzaffarnagar administrations have declared holidays for schools from July 16 to 23, 2025, in light of the Kanwar Yatra 2025. The school holiday has been announced considering the safety of students and keeping in mind the traffic blockades and congestion in consideration which occur due to the Kanwar processions. All schools affiliated with the UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE will remain shut for eight days across the state, including the recognised, government or private schools.

Changes Introduced to Assist during Kanwar Yatra 2025

Traffic Management Challenges

The UP police have enforced one-way traffic on the Delhi-Meerut highway, which boomeranged, causing unforeseen traffic issues like delays and inconvenience to commuters. 

Safety and Security Measures

To ensure law and order during the Yatra, the government has implemented several measures including deploying additional police personnel and establishing mobile patrol units. CCTV cameras and drones are also being used for monitoring. Some roads will also be temporarily closed during peak traffic hours to reduce interactions between pilgrims and local vehicles, avoiding chokepoints during the entire procession.

Support Services

The municipal corporation has made provisions for basic facilities like hygienic drinking water, sanitation facilities, and multi-purpose toilet facilities. Medical personnel and ambulances are deployed on the Kanwar route to handle any medical emergencies.

Meerut School Holidays 2025: Response by Parents

There has been a general positive feedback from the parents, citing the thoughtful action has been made in the benefit of their wards. No school is permitted to operate classes during this period, if found guilty, actions will be taken by the administration or said board.

