Meta To Partner With Education Ministry For Digital And Skill Education, Check Details Here

Education Ministry Meta Partnership: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) will be partnering with Meta to impart digital and skill education to students. An MoU was signed between the company with the education institutions on Monday. Three Letters of Intent (LoI) were exchanged between Meta and NIESBUD, AICTE, and CBSE, and three short films highlighting the details of the partnerships.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the event stated that the partnership will increase CBSE school engagement with Meta, AI, and VR capacity and also increase the knowledge of technology. The minister further added that Meta will be working with AICTE for capacity building.

In its partnership with NIESBUD, 5 lakh entrepreneurs will be given access to digital marketing skills by Meta over the next 3 years. Budding and existing entrepreneurs will be trained in digital marketing skills using Meta platforms in 7 regional languages.

The education minister launched the ‘Education to Entrepreneurship: Empowering Students, Educators and Entrepreneurs’ programme in collaboration with Meta in New Delhi. The MoU was signed in the presence of the union education minister along with the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar. The Union Minister stated that the primary goal of the initiatives is to nurture the expedition of motivating young individuals to turn their educational groundwork into flourishing entreprises.

The minister calling the initiative a game changer stated that the Education to Entrepreneurship partnership will take digital skilling to the grassroots, build capacities of the talent pool, connect students, youth, workforce, and micro-entrepreneurs with futuristic technologies, and transform the Amrit Peedhi into new-age problem solvers and entrepreneurs.

MoS Rajiv Chandrashekhar stated that in line with the NEP, Meta’s partnership with CBSE, AICTE, and NUESBUD will act as a catalyst to infinite possibilities equipping the population with critical digital skills and empowering micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses.

He further added that the government is working to prepare the youth to transform the country and equip them with skillsets so that they can succeed and play a pivotal role in evolving technology.

