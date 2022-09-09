MH CET law Result 2022 Expected tomorrow, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET Law Results 2022: According to media reports, the MH CET Law Results 2022 are expected to be announced tomorrow - September 10, 2022. The Maharashtra CET Cell will be announcing the results for the three year and 5 year LLB programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the MH CET Law 2022 Results through the link provided on the official website.

The MH CET Law scorecard and Ranklist will be announced on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates can check the result and rank card by entering the Registration number and password in the link provided.

As per reports, the examination authority has stated that it will take 8 to 10 days to share the results with the candidates after the last examination is completed. The MH CET Law 2022 exams were conducted from August 2 to 4, 2022 and the re-exam was conducted on August 27, 2022. Students can check the MH CET Law 2022 results through the link available on the website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for students to check the MH CET Law 2022 will also be provided here as and when the results are announced.

Steps to check the MH CET Law 2022 Results

MH CET Law 2022 Results will be announced on the official website soon, to check the results students need to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the MH CET Law 2022.

Step 1: Visit the MH CET official website

Step 2: Click on the MH CET Law 2022 section link

Step 3: Click on the result link provided

Step 4: Enter the Registration Number and Password in the link provided

Step 5: Download the MH CET Law 2022 results 2022 for further reference

What after MH CET Law Result?

After the MH CET Law 2022 results are announced, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible to apply for counselling procedure. The registration and application link for the MH CET Law 2022 admissions will be made available on the counselling portal. Students can keep visiting this page for further details on the MH CET Law 2022 Results.

