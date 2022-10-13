MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 1 Counselling Web Options Entry Begin, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET CAP Round 1: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the web-option entry for Round 1 counselling process today - October 13, 2022. As per the notification available on the official website the Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form for CAP Round-I has Started. The link is available on the candidate login of MHT CET. According to the schedule given the Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate has to be completed between October 13 to 15, 2022.

Candidates can submit the Maharashtra CET Web options for the allotment list through the link given on the official website. Students can fill in the choice of course and college in their order of preference in order to be considered for the allotment procedure. The provisional allotment list for Round 1 MHT CET 2022 counselling will be issued based on the choices entered by students and the rank secured by students in the entrance exam.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Web Option Entry - Click Here

According to the schedule given, the MHT CET 2022 Provisional Allotment list for round 1 will be released on October 18, 2022. After the provisional allotment list for round 1 is released, candidates who have been allotted seats can Accept the allotment and report to the allotted colleges between October 19 to 21, 2022.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 - Web Option Entry Process

MHT CET 2022 link to complete the web option entry process is now available on the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check here the link and steps to follow when completing the web option entry.

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on CAP Portal link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the Candidate Login link available

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college in order of preference

Step 5: Save the options entered and click on the final submission

Maharashtra CET Cell will be conducting a total of three rounds for the counselling process. After the Round 3 counselling process is completed classes for the various programmes will begin from November 1, 2022.

Also Read: DU Admissions 2022: CSAS Application Correction Window Close Today, Check at admission.uod.ac.in